Brandi Glanville Teases Possible ‘RHOBH’ Return With Christmas Gift & Fans Go Wild

Brandi Glanville, 50, used a special Christmas gift to drop a major hint about her future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The former Bravo star shared a video to Twitter of her hand opening up to unveil a sparkling diamond, suggesting that she’s been offered a spot in the RHOBH season 13 cast. “I love this Christmas present,” Brandi wrote alongside the Dec. 26 video.

I love this Christmas present pic.twitter.com/QvbBiwZxbY — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 27, 2022

Bravo fans went wild over Brandi’s video as they reacted to the possibility that Brandi may be returning to the next season of RHOBH. “We want you back!” one fan tweeted, while another said, “dont play with us like this queen ARE YOU COMING BACK.” More fans called on Brandi to choose a side in the drama between Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke vs. Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne on the show.

Brandi was a main cast member from seasons 3 to 5 before she was fired. Since then, she’s made a few guest appearances including in season 10, when she dropped the major bombshell that she allegedly slept with Denise Richards. Denise vehemently denied the accusations and ended up quitting the show because of the drama. Lisa Rinna didn’t believe Denise which destroyed their friendship.

Brandi previously confirmed to HollywoodLife on our Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast that she would “absolutely” return to RHOBH as a full-time cast member. “Of course. It’s not that I would ever want to sign up for part-time. When it’s boring they call me. They’re like, ‘You wanna come play for a few days?’ I’m like, ‘Sure,’ ” Brandi said in June. The mom-of-two also explained that she wants RHOBH to “get back to a place where it’s really authentic again.”

Bravo has not confirmed any casting decisions for the next season of RHOBH. It’s still up in the air who from the season 12 cast — which also included Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Diana Jenkins, and ‘Friend Of’ Kathy Hilton — will be back for season 13.