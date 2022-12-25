Khloe Kardashian Makes A Statement In Bright Red Gown & Matches True, 4, At Family Christmas Eve

For her first Christmas as a mom of two, Khloe Kardashian was more in the holiday spirit than ever. On Dec. 24, she celebrated Christmas Eve with her family, and she looked incredible in her holiday ensemble. For the Christmas Eve party, Khloe wore a stunning, strapless red gown — perfect for the holiday event. Her look also included a bold red lip and stunning tear-drop diamond necklace. She showed off the look in a few selfie videos on her Instagram Story, and appeared to match the red decor at the party, along with her adorable daughter True Thompson, who wore a red dress, as well.

Christmas Eve has been a huge deal in the KarJenner family for more than 30 years, as Kris Jenner always throws a massive party for the event. Unfortunately, COVID-19 led to the party being cancelled in 2020 and 2021. Luckily, the family was still able to safely get together on their own in 2021, although the event was much more low-key than usual.

Still, Khloe pulled out all the stops for her 2021 Christmas Eve look, as usual. She stunned in a silver sequined dress, with her daughter, True Thompson, matching in a sparkling dress of her own. Despite finding out that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her and fathered a baby with another woman just WEEKS before the holidays in 2021, Khloe put on a happy face to make it a festive season to remember for her daughter.

What fans didn’t know at the time, though, was that Khloe and Tristan were also expecting a second child of their own last holiday season. It was eventually revealed that they had implanted an embryo in their surrogate just days before Tristan’s paternity scandal went public. Khloe did not confirm the surrogate’s pregnancy until mid-July 2022, and the baby was born just two weeks later. She and Tristan had been broken up for months when the little one arrived.

It’s been four months since the baby’s birth, but Khloe has not revealed his name to the public yet. She also has yet to share photos of his face, although she did give fans a first glimpse at the newborn in an Instagram photo with True on Halloween.