King Charles To Pay For Prince Andrew’s Security, Despite Refusing To Pay For Harry & Meghan’s

King Charles will most likely pay for his brother Prince Andrew’s security costs, according to a new report from The Telegraph. The report also states that even though Charles, 74, will probably be paying for private security for his brother, 62, after he was stripped of his royal duties, he will not pay for security for his son Prince Harry, 38, and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, 41, after the couple revealed they lost their security when they stepped down from royal duties.

Andrew was stripped of royal duties in January as he faced a civil trial against Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault in connection with his affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein. “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement said. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.” Charles is speculated to be the one to pay for the security, which is estimated to cost up to £3 million per year.

The report that Charles will pay for Andrew’s security comes nearly a week after the second part of Netflix’s explosive docuseries Harry And Meghan dropped on Netflix. In the series, the couple opened up about not being able to have security following their departure from royal duties. The Duke of Sussex has taken legal action against the Home Office, after claims his family does not receive police protection, while in the UK. It had been reported that he’d been denied police security in January. Harry and Meghan have reportedly paid out of pocket for private security, using funds from the Netflix documentary and Meghan’s deal with Spotify.

Besides Harry and Meghan speaking about not being able to get a security detail, the documentary shed light on the many struggles that led to the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex deciding to step down from their royal duties. At one point in the series, Harry recounted a meeting with Charles, the late Queen Elizabeth, and his brother Prince William, where they discussed Harry and Meghan’s future in the Royal family, and the Duke said that his brother “screamed” at him.

Despite the many issues that Harry and Meghan brought up in the new documentary, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively the pair eventually would like to work things out with the Royal family. “This is about shining a light on how the institution operates and why it needs to change, that is where their focus has always been. The hope is that this message will get through and eventually lead to healing with the whole family, including William,” they said.