Gwen Stefani Shares Her Favorite Holiday Tradition With Blake Shelton

“Don’t Speak” songstress Gwen Stefani, 53, revealed her and her husband, Blake Shelton‘s favorite holiday tradition as he prepares for his final season of The Voice. “Blake likes to make new traditions every year. We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it’s kind of like a lasagna within a pizza,” she revealed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal on Dec. 19. “We’ve been doing that ever since I met him. It was in a famous movie [Big Night]. You can put anything in it.”

Gwen also revealed her morning routine with her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8. “I usually wake up at 7 a.m., because I have the kids. They go to school, so it’s the whole, ‘Come on, let’s go! Let’s brush your teeth!’ Nobody likes Monday morning,” she said. The GXVE Beauty founder added that her routine is a tad different when she gets ready to film The Voice, which she’s also a coach on. “We get up, we have our [hair and makeup], which is always my favorite,” she told the outlet. “When you shoot, you’re shooting like five days, and then you’re just dead at the end. It’s very emotional too, each phase of it.”

GXVE Beauty was founded in March of this year, and the starlet gushed about how supportive Blake is. “Blake and I will lay in bed and watch the tutorials of people that would take a palette and see what they would create with it,” Gwen shared. She even said that although she’s “not a business person,” she’s now reached a point in her life where she feels, “smart enough,” to run her beauty brand.

The blonde bombshell, who has a Christmas record titled You Make It Feel Like Christmas, is a major fan of the holiday season. And she and the 46-year-old proved that with a festive Instagram video on Dec. 15. “sweet gingerbread !! had such a fun baking wknd [sic] with @blakeshelton + the fam,” she captioned the clip. Gwen and Blake collaborated on the album’s title track and sing about gingerbread cookies, which they made together during the video. Later, on Dec. 17, Gwen celebrated Christmas at Disneyland. “had the most magical time at @disneyland !! all the pretty lights + decor felt like i was walking thru a winter wonderland !! gx,” she captioned the video with Disney’s Goofy.

As mentioned above, Blake is gearing up for his final season on the hit singing competition series. Season 23 is set to be his last as a coach, which he revealed on Oct. 11. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” the country singer wrote. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.” Blake and Gwen met as coaches on the show in 2014, and were fully in love by Nov. 2015.

Gwen and the “Austin” singer got married on July 3, 2021, after dating for nearly six years. The mom-of-three was previously married to guitarist Gavin Rossdale, 57, from 2002 until their 2016 divorce. Blake was also married prior to his marriage to Gwen, as he was with country star Miranda Lambert, 39, from 2011 until 2015. Although Blake does not have any kids of his own, he is a proud stepfather to Gwen’s three children, which she welcomed with Gavin.