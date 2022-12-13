Gwen Stefani Slays In Red Sequin Jumpsuit For ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale

Gwen Stefani was red hot during The Voice season 22 finale results show on December 13. The 3-time Grammy winner dazzled in a red sequin jumpsuit that she paired with a matching jacket. On her Instagram Story, Gwen wrote that she was dressed up as a “Christmas ornament.” She’s certainly getting into the holiday spirit this year!

Gwen’s platinum blonde hair was styled in Old Hollywood waves, and her red lip and nails matched her gorgeous outfit. Despite not having any artists in the finale, Gwen supported the top 5 and her fellow coaches throughout the show.

During the finale performances episode, Gwen sparkled in a silver sheer gown that’s perfect for the holidays. She had on a matching feathered shawl for her performance with the other coaches. She pulled her hair up into a sleek updo and topped off her look with a bold red lip.

Gwen will not be returning for The Voice season 23, which will premiere in March 2023. Gwen’s hubby, Blake Shelton, will be returning for his 23rd and final season of the hit singing competition. He’ll be joined by Kelly Clarkson and new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” he wrote on Instagram in October 2022. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

Gwen will be busy for the remainder of the year. She’ll be helping to ring in the new year with performances on December 30 and 31 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.