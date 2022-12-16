Khloe Kardashian Debuts Bangs In New Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Khloe Kardashian looked stunning when she debuted new front bangs with much darker hair in a gorgeous new hair makeover.

December 16, 2022 9:37AM EST
Image Credit: TherealSPW / MEGA

Khloe Kardashian is not afraid to take risks and she proved that when she debuted front bangs in a new Instagram post. The 38-year-old showed off her stunning new hair makeover in two photos that showed her with her brown hair down in waves while fluffy front bangs covered her forehead.

Khloe posted the photos with the caption, “Bang Bang,” and her sisters rushed to the comments section to tell her how beautiful she looked. Kim Kardashian commented, “I love this so much,” while Kylie Jenner commented, “Yes,” followed with another comment of a heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, commented, “So GORGEOUS!!,” with three red heart emojis at the end. Scott Disick even commented, “Chitty Chitty mutha f**kaaaaa.”

Khloe’s gorgeous new hair makeover was done by hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons. She showed off her new darker brown hair that was more of a honey brown color than the usual light blonde she’s been rocking lately. Her bangs completely covered up the top of her face and she styled her new look with a sultry smokey eye, matte nude lip, and a loose white silky tank top.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian. (TherealSPW / MEGA)

Khloe’s hair makeover comes just a few days after she was rocking light brown hair with no bangs. She attended the REVOLVE Winterland Event in LA presented by AT&T when she looked fabulous in a skintight, high-waisted black leather mini skirt and a baggy leather blazer on top. Her brown highlighted hair was down and parted in the middle in loose waves, falling just below her chest.

She wore a head-to-toe Good American outfit featuring a low-cut, tight black Mesh Mix Corset Bodysuit that she tucked into her BTL Mini Skirt and threw on a matching oversized leather Leather Unisex Blazer on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of black lace-up heeled sandals and gorgeous glam included in a matte brown lip and a sultry smokey eye.

