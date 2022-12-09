Khloe Kardashian Rocks Black Leather Mini Skirt A Revolve Event: Photos

Khloe Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy, skintight outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Revolve Winterland Event in LA on Dec. 8. The 38-year-old looked fabulous in a skintight, high-waisted black leather mini skirt with a plunging bodysuit tucked in and a baggy leather blazer on top.

Khloe opted to wear a low-cut, tight black Skims Sculpting Bodysuit that she tucked into her mini skirt and threw on a matching oversized leather blazer on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of black lace-up heeled sandals and gorgeous glam included in a matte brown lip and a sultry smokey eye.

Khloe has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently showed off her incredible figure in a Good American double denim ensemble featuring a cropped Classic Denim Jacket with a matching, high-waisted, super short Denim Skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of brown suede, thigh-high Good American Over the Knee Boots.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits was her silk Anna October Cream Dress in Light Blue. The spaghetti strap silky slip dress featured a low-cut V-neckline and a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt that revealed her toned legs. She styled the dress with a massive gold crown and gorgeous, long blonde wavy hair.

Just a day before that, Khloe stepped out with her sister Kim Kardashian and tennis legend Serena Williams when she rocked the same skintight black Skims bodysuit that revealed ample cleavage. She tucked the one-piece into a pair of high-waisted, baggy Le Camo Cargo Vintage Distressed Wash pants, a silver sequin Scrunchie Embellished Mini Clutch, black strappy heels, and a pair of black sunglasses.