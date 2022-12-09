Khloe Kardashian Rocks Black Leather Mini Skirt A Revolve Event: Photos

Khloe Kardashian looked stunning when she showed off her long legs in a tight black leather mini skirt & a plunging bodysuit at a Revolve event.

By:
December 9, 2022 10:08AM EST
khloe kardashian
View gallery
US model Kendall Jenner leavesher hotel to buy flowers, then wen to Of White office during Paris fashion week Paris,September 26 th 2018. 26 Sep 2018 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA281378_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cargo vans may not be the most luxurious way to travel, but they sure are practical! Kylie Jenner was seen making a very stylish arrival at LAX from Paris Fashion week and getting into a cargo van. The reality star/cosmetics mogul was seen stepping off her private jet in a short leather mini skirt, leather jacket, large sunglasses, square-toe mid-calf leather boots, and carrying a large Hermes bag. Shot on 10/03/22. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner seen leaving her hotel with Fai Khadra. 19 Sep 2022 Pictured: Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra. Photo credit: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA899419_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

Khloe Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy, skintight outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Revolve Winterland Event in LA on Dec. 8. The 38-year-old looked fabulous in a skintight, high-waisted black leather mini skirt with a plunging bodysuit tucked in and a baggy leather blazer on top.

khloe kardashian
Khloe Kardashian looked stunning in this leather mini skirt, bodysuit & blazer at the Revolve Winterland Event in LA on Dec. 8. (Samantha Deitch/BFA.com)

Khloe opted to wear a low-cut, tight black Skims Sculpting Bodysuit that she tucked into her mini skirt and threw on a matching oversized leather blazer on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of black lace-up heeled sandals and gorgeous glam included in a matte brown lip and a sultry smokey eye.

khloe kardashian
Khloe wore a tight black Skims Sculpting Bodysuit tucked into her leather mini skirt. (Samantha Deitch/BFA.com)

Khloe has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently showed off her incredible figure in a Good American double denim ensemble featuring a cropped Classic Denim Jacket with a matching, high-waisted, super short Denim Skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of brown suede, thigh-high Good American Over the Knee Boots.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits was her silk Anna October Cream Dress in Light Blue. The spaghetti strap silky slip dress featured a low-cut V-neckline and a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt that revealed her toned legs. She styled the dress with a massive gold crown and gorgeous, long blonde wavy hair.

Just a day before that, Khloe stepped out with her sister Kim Kardashian and tennis legend Serena Williams when she rocked the same skintight black Skims bodysuit that revealed ample cleavage. She tucked the one-piece into a pair of high-waisted, baggy Le Camo Cargo Vintage Distressed Wash pants, a silver sequin Scrunchie Embellished Mini Clutch, black strappy heels, and a pair of black sunglasses.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad