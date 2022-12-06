Khloe Kardashian Pulls Over 100 Lbs. Of Weight While Doing Bear Crawls During Intense Workout

Khloe Kardashian is getting after it in the gym these days! On Dec. 5, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her workout with trainer, Don. In the clip, she’s dragging more than 100 pounds of weight behind her body while doing bear crawls across the floor. She was then tasked with pulling the heavy weight toward her body with a rope. “I do not care about my form here,” Khloe wrote. “I am dying. An hour of torture from this monster.”

For years now, Khloe has been intense about her fitness regimen, and she doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The mom-of-two has admitted that she turns to working out in times of stress, and on season two of The Kardashians, some of her sisters even expressed concern about her weight loss following her split from Tristan Thompson at the end of 2021.

“I will say that Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner], not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say they were concerned for you because you’re really skinny,” Kim Kardashian told Khloe in one episode. “And I said, ‘You have absolutely every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine.'” Khloe laughed off the concern and was flattered that her sister noticed her weight loss.

Meanwhile, Kim underwent her own major weight loss earlier this year ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, which was also documented on The Kardashians. Kim had a vision of wearing one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dresses to the event, but found out that it didn’t fit her less than one month before the May ball. She wound up losing 16 pounds in just three weeks by following a strict diet and doubling up on her workouts.

Despite criticism for the rapid weight loss, Kim defended her decision. “I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” she said in an interview with The New York Times. She also compared her transformation to that of an actor gaining or losing weight for a movie role. “It’s all the same to me,” she insisted. “I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose weight in a short period of time?'” Kim seems to have kept off the weight since the Met Gala, as well.