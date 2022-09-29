‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.

During the discussion, Kim explained that Kylie, 25, and Kendall, 26, had mentioned their worries about Khloe being so thin to her. “I will say that Kendall and Kylie, not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny,” she said to her sister. “And I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you she’s fine.'”

While Khloe deflected Kim’s concerns, she did open up about how “hard” it was going through the split from Tristan, 31, to the camera. “We weren’t just a couple. We genuinely were best friends. He was my workout buddy. We did all these things together. And so, learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly,” she said.

In the same episode, it was also revealed that Tristan had proposed to Khloe a year before the paternity scandal news broke in December 2021. Khloe revealed that she’d turned him down, because she was “not comfortable accepting this” at the time. After it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman, the pair broke up, but they also welcomed a second child together via a surrogate in August.

As much of The Kardashians follows Khloe and Tristan’s drama, a source close to her revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that rewatching the scandal on the show has been “difficult,” because “she has to live through it twice.” The insider explained, “Just when she has moved on from the hurt caused to her by Tristan’s cheating, she is forced to face it again.”