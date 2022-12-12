Kate Upton Rocks Blue Bikini On Romantic Getaway To St. Barts With Justin Verlander

Sports Illustrated cover model Kate Upton, 30, and her husband, Justin Verlander, 39, escaped the winter cold with a romantic trip to St. Barts on Dec. 11. And while they put on a show of PDA and dancing, Kate looked gorgeous in a deep-blue bikini (see PHOTOS HERE)! The bombshell wore a two-piece swimsuit complete with geometric transparent cutouts and a pair of cheeky bottoms. She also made sure to accessorize the look with a pair of on-trend white sunglasses, a black bucket hat, multiple gold necklaces, and her wedding ring. Kate later tied her blonde locks up in a casual ponytail.

The MLB star, for his part, rocked a pair of swim trunks with green, blue, and white abstract patterns. Justin also styled the beach look with a pair of black sunglasses and a single gold chain. In some of the adorable snapshots, Kate was spotted getting a piggyback ride from her hubby as they swam in the ocean. At another point, the 39-year-old picked up his wife in a playful way while she laughed and smiled from ear-to-ear.

Kate and Justin also posed for photos with a large group of their closest friends while in the water. The Other Woman actress also threw her hands up in the air and was photographed hugging her pals in a few other snapshots. Justin and his leading lady spent the day at the Gyp Sea Beach Club on Pelican Beach getting some much-needed time away from their parental duties.

The St. Barts vacation comes less than three weeks after Kate and Justin celebrated their daughter‘s fourth birthday. The proud momma took to Instagram on Nov. 22 to share content from Genevieve‘s mermaid themed birthday bash. “Can’t believe my little girl is 4!! We had one shell of a time celebrating with this magical shark themed party!”, the 30-year-old captioned the post. The lavish event was complete with seashell plates, a cake topped with a pink shark, and mermaid cake pops. So cute!

And more recently, Kate took to Instagram once more on Nov. 24 to share a sweet Thanksgiving post with her soulmate. “Warm and cozy vibes today Happy Thanksgiving everyone!”, she captioned the photo of Justin holding her hand as she gazed into his eyes. The baseball pitcher and Kate got married in 2017 after having dated for five years. “It was a very special moment. It was pretty storybook,” Justin told PEOPLE in March 2018 of their wedding. “The moment the gates opened and I saw her walking down the aisle, I lost it. She looked so beautiful, and I had been looking forward to that day for a long time. All the emotions came to me, and it was everything I had imagined it would be and more.”