Kate Upton Kisses Husband Justin Verlander In Rare PDA Photos From Rome Vacation

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander shared a romantic kiss while at dinner with friends in Rome, Italy. The couple, who are parents to a 3-year-old daughter, looked so in love at the restaurant.

Kate Upton, 29, and her husband Justin Verlander, 38, are flaunting their love in one of the most magical cities in the world: Rome! The gorgeous model and her MLB star hubby were pictured in the historic Italian city on Nov. 20 sharing a kiss during dinner with a few friends at the restaurant Pierluigi. Kate and Justin couldn’t look more in love as they both leaned in mid-dinner for the romantic smooch, which was captured by nearby paparazzi.

The couple dressed up for the nighttime outing with their friends. Kate wore a stunning white minidress and black boots. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon kept her blonde hair down for the dinner, and when leaving, she could be seen carrying a black clutch purse. Meanwhile, Justin wore a beige sweater that kept him warm over a white T-shirt. He also wore burgundy pants and matching shoes. Talk about a stylish couple!

Kate and Justin’s 3-year-old daughter Genevieve was not in attendance at the dinner in Rome. The couple welcomed their baby girl on November 11, 2018, and they prefer to keep her out of the spotlight. The times when Kate does post her daughter on her IG page, which boasts over 6 million followers, the model will usually use an emoji to block out Genevieve’s face.

Kate has been married to Justin, who is currently a free agent in the MLB, since November 2017. Earlier this month, Kate took to IG to celebrate the couple’s 4-year wedding anniversary by sharing a sweet photo of the pair. “Happy anniversary to the love of my life!” she wrote. “Thank you for being the most incredible father, husband and best friend. 4 years down, forever to go! I love you @justinverlander!”