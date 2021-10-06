Jennifer Lawrence Covers Growing Baby Bump With Beige Sweater & Skirt On NYC Stroll – Photos

See Pics

Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lawrence shows off her baby bump when leaving Madison Square Garden after attending the NYC Still Rising comedy show Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence Ref: SPL5255412 120921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Jennifer Lawrence in sweats goes on a power walk with husband Cooke Maroney in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park. The happy couple spent more than an hour walking along the riverfront. 24 May 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757256_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
The ‘Hunger Games’ actress chose to hide her baby bump during a recent outing, wearing a chic monochromatic outfit during a recent stroll.

Baby on board! Actress Jennifer Lawrence, 31, covered up her growing baby bump when she stepped out recently in New York City, hiding her pregnant belly under an oversized sweatshirt. The Silver Linings Playbook star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, 37, went for a stroll in Manhattan on Wednesday, October 6, looking chic in a matching beige outfit with designer duds that topped off the look.

Jennifer Lawrence goes for a stroll in NYC, covering her baby bump. (SplashNews.com)

Jennifer, who officially announced her pregnancy in early September, opted to hide her baby bump in the getup, which consisted of a beige, crewneck sweater and a flowing, matching midi skirt. The Mother! star paired the outfit with black oxford shoes and a black leather Christian Dior saddle bag, also sporting some rectangular sunglasses. Jennifer also wore some wired headphones for the stroll, which, as Vogue suggests, may be coming back in style!

Jennifer Lawrence covers up her growing baby bump on a recent NYC outing. (SplashNews.com)

Although Jennifer opted to cover herself up for this outing, she was recently spotted with her growing bump on display on October 3, sporting a black crop top and leggings as she headed to a workout class in New York City. The mom-to-be also accessorized that look with a pair of cool, peach-tinted shades and casual black slides.

Jennifer and Cooke’s baby announcement came almost two years after the couple married in an intimate ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island. The 150-guest wedding, which took place in October 2019, was a star-studded affair, including a celebrity guest list of names like Kris Jenner and Corey GambleEmma StoneAmy SchumerAdeleNicole Richie and Joel Madden, and more.

As fans can recall, Jennifer’s love story with Cooke began in June 2018 after they were reportedly set up by her best friend, Laura Simpson. Cooke, the director of New York’s Gladstone64 art gallery located in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, popped the question just eight months later. We’re so excited for the sweet couple to welcome their first child!