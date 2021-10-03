Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Black Crop Top — Photos

‘The Hunger Games’ alum Jennifer Lawrence has stepped out in a crop top and leggings while heading to a workout class in New York City.

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is going to be a mom, and gave fans another look at her growing baby bump when she stepped out in New York City. The Hunger Games alum, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, 37, was seen strolling the streets on October 2 in black workout attire. She opted for a black crop top and matching leggings, completing the casual look with black slides and tinted shades.

She also carried a Christian Dior shoulder bag, and accessorized with layered gold necklaces while listening to music through her earphones. A rep for the actress first confirmed Jen was expecting a little bundle of joy in September 2021, and the following day, the first photos surfaced with her baby bump.

Jennifer was wearing floral overalls for the casual outing, which put her growing belly on display. The announcement came almost two years after the couple married in a sweet ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island. The intimate, 150-guest wedding, which took place in October 2019, included a star-studded roster of celebrity guests including Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Adele, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sienna Miller, and Ashley Olsen.

As fans would recall, her love story with Cooke began in June 2018 after they were reportedly set up by her best friend, Laura Simpson. Cooke, the director of New York’s Gladstone art gallery, popped the question just eight months later.

Her husband is the director of Gladstone64, an art gallery located in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood. Prior to his current post, he worked at NYC’s Gagosian gallery, another esteemed name in the art community. “He’s definitely respected. He’s not a big player, but he’s a player,” a contact from the art world told The Cut. “I’d say he understands what good art is, as opposed to a lot of art dealers who just like to go to parties and do deals.” We can’t wait for the sweet couple to welcome their first child!