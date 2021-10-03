See Pics

Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Black Crop Top — Photos

jennifer
BrosNYC / BACKGRID
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 12th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park, in New Jersey 2019 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, New York, USA - 01 Jun 2019
New York, NY - Pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence bares her growing baby bump in spandex while heading to a work out session in Manhattan’s Downtown area.Pictured: Jennifer LawrenceBACKGRID USA 3 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lawrence attended 'NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration' which hosted a number of prominent comediansA pregnant Jennifer Lawrence enjoys the night off at Madison Square Gardens, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021
Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Dicaprio are seen doing scenes for the new movie Dont Look Up in a train Station in Boston massachussets Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence Ref: SPL5200881 011220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Weekend Writer

‘The Hunger Games’ alum Jennifer Lawrence has stepped out in a crop top and leggings while heading to a workout class in New York City.

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is going to be a mom, and gave fans another look at her growing baby bump when she stepped out in New York City. The Hunger Games alum, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, 37, was seen strolling the streets on October 2 in black workout attire. She opted for a black crop top and matching leggings, completing the casual look with black slides and tinted shades.

jennifer
Jennifer Lawrence. Image: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

She also carried a Christian Dior shoulder bag, and accessorized with layered gold necklaces while listening to music through her earphones. A rep for the actress first confirmed Jen was expecting a little bundle of joy in September 2021, and the following day, the first photos surfaced with her baby bump.

Jennifer was wearing floral overalls for the casual outing, which put her growing belly on display. The announcement came almost two years after the couple married in a sweet ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island. The intimate, 150-guest wedding, which took place in October 2019, included a star-studded roster of celebrity guests including Kris Jenner and Corey GambleEmma StoneAmy SchumerAdeleNicole Richie and Joel MaddenCameron Diaz and Benji MaddenSienna Miller, and Ashley Olsen.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney -- See Photos Of The Couple

Jennifer Lawrence shows off her baby bump when leaving Madison Square Garden after attending the NYC Still Rising comedy show Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence Ref: SPL5255412 120921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Jennifer Lawrence shows off her baby bump when leaving Madison Square Garden after attending the NYC Still Rising comedy show Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence Ref: SPL5255412 120921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Jennifer Lawrence in sweats goes on a power walk with husband Cooke Maroney in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park. The happy couple spent more than an hour walking along the riverfront. 24 May 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757256_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

jennifer
Jennifer Lawrence. Image: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

As fans would recall, her love story with Cooke began in June 2018 after they were reportedly set up by her best friend, Laura Simpson. Cooke, the director of New York’s Gladstone art gallery, popped the question just eight months later.

Her husband is the director of Gladstone64, an art gallery located in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood. Prior to his current post, he worked at NYC’s Gagosian gallery, another esteemed name in the art community. “He’s definitely respected. He’s not a big player, but he’s a player,” a contact from the art world told The Cut. “I’d say he understands what good art is, as opposed to a lot of art dealers who just like to go to parties and do deals.” We can’t wait for the sweet couple to welcome their first child!