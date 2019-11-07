Kate Upton Gives Rare Look At Her & Justin Verlander’s Daughter With Sweet Pics On Baby’s 1st Birthday

Kate Upton ‘can’t believe it’s been a year’ since she and her husband, Justin Verlander’s, sweet little girl, Genevieve, was born and commemorated the major milestone on Instagram!

Time truly flies! Kate Upton, 27, couldn’t get over that it had been a year since she and her husband, Justin Verlander, 36, welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, into the world! The model took to Instagram on Nov. 7 to share an endearing glimpse of her little girl staring out of the window of a plane and left an emotional message. “I can’t believe it’s been a year,” Kate began her birthday post. “Happy 1st Birthday to my baby girl!! She changed our lives for the better and I can’t imagine my life without her sweet laughter and snuggles. I love my little peanut!”

Of course, Kate shared Justin’s snap of the father-daughter pair looking out of a hotel window, but he had his own message for his daughter. “Happy birthday Vivi,” he wrote. “It’s so hard to believe it’s been a year already. Even though it feels like I can’t possibly love you anymore somehow my love for you grows more every day! You have forever changed our lives for the better!” The proud dad finished his post with the hashtag “1 year old.”

While the posts were so adorable and exciting for fans to see, this isn’t the first snap of Genevieve that Kate and Justin’s followers have caught a glimpse of! On Nov. 14, 2018 — just days after Genevieve’s birth — Justin shared the cutest pic of the baseball player cradling his little girl. “Didn’t win #cyyoungaward, but I can’t be too upset when I have this little girl waiting for her daddy off camera!” Justin captioned the black and white image. It was such a special, candid moment captured of the pair!

Kate and Justin, who tied the knot in 2017, were over the moon following the birth of their daughter. Upon her birth, Kate posted a black and white snap of the new born’s tiny hand, nose, chin and lips. She captioned the photo with Genevieve’s full name — Genevieve Upton Verlander — along with the date of her birth, Nov. 7, 2018. It’s so exciting to watch Kate and Justin’s tiny tot grow up, and fans cannot wait for more photos as she gets older!