This model is officially a momma! Kate and her baseball-playing hubby welcomed their first baby to the world. Get all the details on their exciting news here!

Kate Upton, 26, gave birth to her first baby, Genevieve Upton Verlander, on Nov. 7, according to her Instagram, and we couldn’t be more excited for the new mom! She and her husband Justin Verlander, 35, announced that they were expecting back in July with an Instagram post. The model kept it simple with a short and sweet caption that read, “#PregnantInMiami” and tagged her hubby. Basically all of the info necessary, especially when it was combined with a perfect pic of Kate showcasing her baby bump in a white tee and red suit. She looked stunning and continued to stun all pregnancy long, whether she was in a tight sequined dress on the Maxim Hot 100 red carpet or flashing a lot of leg in a nude, high-slit dress for brunch with Justin.

She even did a photo shoot when she was preggers! And although the lingerie spread for Yamamay was beautiful, shooting them wasn’t a walk in the park. She posted one of them on her Instagram and, despite the huge smile on her face, wrote, “I was so sick in my first trimester and it was really hard to get through this shoot, but I’m so grateful I had such a great team around me and now I have a new reason to appreciate my body!” Can you say mom goals? If Kate was working this hard during her pregnancy, we bet she’s going to balance motherhood and modeling flawlessly — and Justin certainly thinks so! “I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you!” he sweetly said after Kate’s pregnancy announcement.

These two are going to be phenomenal parents, and you know why we’re so sure? Because it’s clear that they love each other, and we can’t wait to watch them love on their little one.

So congrats to Kate and Justin! But just one question — is it too soon to ask when they’re going to start trying for a family of four? The more the merrier, right?