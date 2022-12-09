Britney Spears Flips Off Camera, Smears Cake On Herself After Returning To Instagram: Watch

Giving Madonna a run for her money? After a brief absence from the platform, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday, December 9, to put on quite a show in a tight red catsuit! In the video clip, Britney stunned in the red getup as she writhed around on the floor of her mansion to Eartha Kitt‘s memorable hit “Santa Baby.” At one point, she smeared white cake and frosting on herself, licked it off the floor, knocked back a small champagne bottle, and even flipped off the camera. A massive Christmas tree could be seen in the background during some of the video.

In another section of the video, she appeared to be in a bedroom surrounded by red rose petals and pink birthday balloons — Brit celebrated her 41st on December 2 with husband Sam Asghari, 28. She also switched up the look with white knee-high boots and accessorized with a necklace and earrings. Her long, blond mermaid waves fell around her shoulders as she danced sensually to the Christmas favorite. It was impossible not to note the inevitable comparisons to her longtime pal Madonna, 64, who has been posting up a storm of “shock value” social media videos of late — including one licking water out of a dog bowl.

“30 sec to mars !!!” The “Stronger” singer, 41 captioned the video, acknowledging its “awkward” impact while refusing to back down from it. “Yep it’s my b-day all week and I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself !!! Oops … I accidentally pressed wrong button … damn that stupid button!!! And jolly Santa is on his way y’all !!!”

The Crossroads star then went on to talk about her “goals” for the year. “My goal this year is to learn to be as COMFORTABLE with people as they are with me !!!!!” she continued. “I want to go to a wedding this year, grab the mic, sing a song or two, and fall down eight times !!! It’s my first year in 15 years being treated as an equal and good God I didn’t know about this NO RULE THING !!! Pssss this video is so blurry sorry !!! Is it a little awkward or weird to watch ??? DUH that’s the whole point!!!”

Britney has been known to repeatedly ditch Instagram, only to return with increasingly conversation-worthy posts.