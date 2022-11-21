Madonna Models Nude Corset In Wild Video As She Says: ‘I’m In the Mood For Love’

Madonna, 64, got her followers’ attention on Nov. 21 when she posted a sexy new Instagram video. In the clip, the singer wore a nude corset under a fur coat and white fishnet tights as she fist laid back on a couch and then laid on a table. She also had gold heels on and wore sparkly silver-framed sunglasses as her long wavy hair was down.

The beauty also wore gold gloves and wine bottles and lit candles surrounded her at some points, in the video. Smooth jazz music played and went perfectly with the vibe of the post. “In the mood for love………. 💛,” she captioned it before her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote while another called her “stunning.” Others complimented her outfit of choice and one fan wrote that the video was “beautiful” and they loved it. Many fans also shared various emojis, including fire and heart-eyed emojis.

Before Madonna wowed with her latest memorable post, she made headlines for posing topless in a bathroom, in photos she shared on Nov. 14. She held a $3000 Balenciaga handbag in the “Caution Tape” look and wore futuristic style sunglasses as she put the strap of the purse in her mouth at some points. She also had black fishnet gloves on her hands and wore multiple necklaces.

When Madonna isn’t getting attention for her epic videos and photos, her kids are. The talented musician’s son Rocco, 22, whom she shares with ex Guy Ritchie, was recently spotted out and about in London and looked a lot like his dad. He wore a stylish a tan velvet suit and tie and wore black and white shoes as he walked outside by cameras, and since he’s rarely seen in public, it was a big deal.

In addition to Rocco, Madonna is the mother of daughter Lourdes, 26, David, 17, Mercy, 15, and 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere. She often shares photos and video moments of her youngest children, especially on special holidays, and often expresses how much she enjoys being a parent.