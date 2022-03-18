Britney Spears Returns To Instagram In Sheer Crop Top & Velvet Miniskirt: Photos

She’s back! 2 days after her Instagram account was deleted, Britney Spears returned with a sexy new outfit.

Britney Spears, 40, is back on Instagram! The “Toxic” singer raised eyebrows when her account mysteriously appeared deleted on Wednesday, March 16 but triumphantly returned just two days later. Britney left little to the imagination with a sheer white crop top with nothing underneath, showing off her toned abs. She paired the thin t-shirt with a navy blue tennis style skirt made out of a luxe velvet, and a camel colored pump.

She confidently posed in her living room as she snapped the images, presumably on her phone with a self timer. Brit put her arms on her hips as she revealed her iconic pierced belly button to her 39.9 million followers in the third image, gently placing her hands on her legs. She kept her caption simple with her favorite rose emoji, seemingly hinting at her mysterious “Project Rose” again.

Shortly after the initial three picture post, she shared the identical ones ever again, quipping the outfit was her “Clueless” look“. The 90s inspired ensemble certainly looks like it could have been from the Alicia Silverstone classic, which was notorious for its crop top and mini skirt sets that went on to become a massive fashion trend (particularly in the yellow plaid variation).

It’s unclear why Britney, who is an avid Instagram user, took down her account. There were theories by fans, however, that the move was made by a third party — and not the Louisiana-born pop star herself. Once she returned to the ‘gram, her followers were, of course, overjoyed! “Queen of returning unannounced,” one quipped. “SHE’S BACKNEY,” a second posted.

She also curiously re-posted a TikTok of a pregnant woman’s moving baby bump. In the short clip, a finger can be seen prodding the pregnant woman, prompting the unborn baby to move around. Britney, who has said she would like to have a third child with fiancé Sam Asghari, seemed to be amused by the video as she wrote, “Mommy … get me out of here” in the caption.