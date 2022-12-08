Katy Perry Reveals Her & Orlando Bloom’s Daughter Daisy, 2, Is ‘Super Into’ Christmas

“Last Friday Night” singer Katy Perry, 38, is busy at work filming the latest season of American Idol, but her little one is at home and ecstatic about the holiday season. “She’s just coming alive, you know she’s two years old, but this is her third Christmas and she’s super into it,” the proud mom to daughter, Daisy, said. And while she chatted with Access Hollywood, Katy rocked a stunning off-shoulder red gown and gold hoop earrings for the day at work.

Katy also revealed that she’s a tad behind on her Christmas decorating. “I need to order my Elf on The Shelf now,” she continued. “I can’t do 25 days on my first Elf on The Shelf guys, you know what I’m talking about.” At the end of the interview, the star quipped that she’d do “15 days, maybe 10,” while saying adding that it’s a “journey.”

Despite being behind in getting her Elf on The Self up, Katy has been prepping for Christmas with a series of Instagram posts. Just days before her interview about her daughter’s love for Christmas, the songstress posted her gingerbread man sandals. “Oh SNAP! u might not be able to catch the gingerbread man but u can catch these Gelis for ur home baking vibez #shoesdaytuesday,” she captioned the adorable photo of the shoes. And on Nov. 22, she posted about her Christmas-themed merch. “I don’t need [diamond emoji], no sparkly things …but I do need Cozy blankets, heat-changing mugs, and something nice to wrap it all up in! Cozy Little Christmas merch available now,” Katy wrote.

Her latest interview also comes just over a week after the 38-year-old shared what her foundation, the Firework Foundation, accomplished recently. “Happy Giving Tuesday! This year at the Firework Foundation, we… Held 2 incredible Camp Firework programs Partnered with 2 new Boys and Girls clubs @bgcofcarson @bgclaharbor Launched our Leaders in Training Program Ran our yearly Young Producers Group programs at the Boys and Girls clubs we partner with,” her caption of the video read. “We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish this year and with your help, we can continue ignite the light of so many kids and teens through Firework Foundation. Click the link in my bio to donate today!”

Katy shares her daughter, Daisy, with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 45. The couple has been together since 2016, and welcomed their bundle of joy in 2020. The Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed he and Katy were engaged in a romantic Instagram post on Feb. 15, 2019. “Lifetimes,” he captioned the snapshot. Prior to Katy, the Hollywood hunk was married to model Miranda Kerr, 39, from 2010 to 2013. The brunette bombshell was also married prior to getting engaged to Orlando. Katy and actor Russell Brand, 47, were famously hitched from 2010 until their 2012 divorce.