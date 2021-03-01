Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & More Stars Who Started Charity Foundations To Make A Difference

It’s Women’s History Month, and today, we’re celebrating female artists who are changing the world in a huge way: by starting their own non-profit organizations.

March is Women’s History Month, and HollywoodLife is honoring those public figures and music artists who have inspired us throughout our lives. There are boundless ways for a celebrity to use their influence to change the world and leave an indelible mark on the globe for the better. But these women are really putting the thought and action into their work. Here, we’re taking a look at some of the female singers who have started their own foundation and/or charity non-profit organization.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé and her foundation BeyGood have taken on countless initiatives over the years, teaming up with organizations like UNICEF and United Way to bring clean water to countries in need, help with hurricane relief, and build stronger communities. Right now, the Grammy winner and mother-of-three is putting her focus on winter storm water distribution that has left an impact on millions in Bey’s home state of Texas, and continuing to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Beyoncé’s foundation is also shedding a light on the housing crisis, offering “$5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions,” per BeyGood’s official site.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga founded her non-profit organization, Born This Way Foundation, in 2011 with her mother Cynthia Germanotta. The foundation’s aim is to build better communities and inspire youth, and it works with partners like the Berkman Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and The California Endowment. Gaga was awarded the LennonOno Grant For Peace in 2012 for her efforts! The foundation also “supports the mental health of young people and works with them to create a kinder and braver world,” per the foundation’s mission statement.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez‘s Lopez Family Foundation seeks to “dramatically increase the availability of quality health care and health education for women and children, regardless of their ability to pay,” per the organization’s mission statement. J Lo was completely motivated to make an impact on the lives of women and children after she and her sister, Lynda, welcomed their youngsters around the same time. J Lo’s work has had a major impact in Puerto Rico, Panama, and more.

Interested in learning about more female music artists who have started their own foundation or non-profit organization? Take a look through the gallery above!