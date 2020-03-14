Katy Perry’s Baby Bump: See Photos Of Singer’s Stunning Maternity Style

Since announcing her pregnancy, Katy Perry has stepped out in a number of outfits that accentuate her growing baby bump. Her maternity style is definitely on-point!

Katy Perry confirmed she was pregnant with an epic announcement on March 4, 2020. She revealed the news in her music video for “Never Worn White” by showing off an already massive baby bump in the footage. Katy had been keeping the pregnancy a secret for quite some time, hiding her stomach under loose outfits and long coats, while expertly placing her hands in front of her stomach while out in public for months. However, once the exciting announcement was made, Katy was free to show off her baby bump, and her maternity style has been top notch!

For her first public outing, Katy wore a tight, multicolored dress while out in Australia. The ensemble hugged her growing belly, putting it on full display. During that same trip, she also showed off the bump in a fun pink dress, as well as a neon green dress, which she wore to perform. Being pregnant certainly didn’t slow Katy down as she hit the stage in the bright outfit. She paired it with sneakers, too, so she was able to keep somewhat comfortable.

Katy was already pregnant when she filmed the auditions of this season of American Idol, which have been airing since the end of February. Her bump was much smaller at that time, but looking at her outfits now, it’s pretty clear that she was being conscious to cover it up!

Katy has kept her looks super bright and bold since announcing her pregnancy. From green dresses to pink minis, we've loved all of Katy's out-there looks.