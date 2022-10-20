Katy Perry’s Husbands: Everything On Her Orlando Bloom Engagement & Russell Brand Marriage

Katy Perry is a singer.

Katy Perry, 37, may be one of the most famous pop singers in the world, but she’s also led a pretty interesting romantic life. The talented star is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, 45, with whom she shares her two-year-old daughter Daisy, and was once married to actor and comedian Russell Brand, 47. Both romances made many headlines over the years and Katy wasn’t shy about sharing her feelings on them on both social media and in interviews.

Katy & Orlando

How did Katy and Orlando meet?

Katy and Orlando first met at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards. They were seen flirting after exchanging pleasantries that night and it immediately sparked dating rumors. They made their romance Instagram official just a few months later in May 2016 when Katy posted a photo of them laying on a large staircase in Cannes, which can be seen above. They both wore white robes and she cleverly captioned it with, “we cannes’t.”

The pair went on to split in early 2017 but by 2018, they had reconciled. They both shared more memorable photos of their time together and were also spotted on numerous outings, including Katy’s 24th birthday celebration, together.

When did Katy & Orlando get engaged?

Orlando proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day 2019. He presented her with a $5 million flower diamond ring with a ruby red center. She shared a closeup photo of her ring, which can be seen above, to Instagram and their close-up faces were also partially pictured in the post. Orlando decorated the room he proposed in with tons of red heart-shaped balloons and it looked like it was a truly one-of-a-kind experience. “full bloom,” the bride-to-be captioned the post.

The lovebirds‘ wedding was supposed to take place in Japan at the end of 2019 but they put it on hold, and later postponed it again when the COVID pandemic hit. ” You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are ­always canceled… Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now,” she told The Mirror in an interview published on July 25, 2020. “Obviously, that will happen in the future, but for now we just want to deliver a healthy child,” she added during her pregnancy with their daughter.

How many kids do Katy & Orlando have?

Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter Daisy in Aug. 2020. They announced the birth with an adorable black and white photo of the baby girl’s tiny hand, which can be seen above, and a caption on UNICEF’s official Instagram page. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told UNICEF shortly after the birth.

Since her arrival, Daisy has been spotted on numerous outings with her famous parents and they have both gushed over her in interviews and online. “I found everything i was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother’s Day,” Katy wrote in a tweet on her first Mother’s Day in May 2021.

Katy & Russell

How did Katy & Russell meet/get engaged?

Katy and Russell first met in 2008, when she filmed a cameo for his movie, Get Him to the Greek. By 2009, they had started dating and were soon spotted at events and on other outings together. “When he was filming Get Him to the Greek, I did a cameo with him. My scene called for me to make out with him,” Katy told Glamour about their meeting, in a 2010 interview. “And on the way down the stairs after the scene, I was hopping like a bunny. I hop like a bunny when I’m happy — I get a bit childlike. He gives me the Christmas Eve jitters.”

The couple got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2010 after Russell proposed in a tent at the foot of a mountain in India. They happily announced the news through their rep in Jan. 2010.

When did Katy & Russell get married?

Katy and Russell said “I do” in Oct. 2010. They exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony in India and two months later, Russell couldn’t help but gush over his new wife, in an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I am really happily married,” he said at the time. Katy later gushed about the marriage during her own appearance on the show. “We’re just really good friends. … Our favorite time is just being at home with our cats and having fun,” she said.

When did Katy & Russell split?

In Nov. 2011, rumors began to circulate that Katy and Russell’s marriage was on the rocks, and by the next month, it was confirmed that they had split. Russel revealed that the reason their romance didn’t work out was because they were at different points in their lives, during an interview with Howard Stern in July 2012. “She’s young, successful and dedicated,” he said. “[The reality is] you can’t fully understand it until you do it. I was really into the idea of marriage and having children.”

In June 2013, Katy also commented on the divorce. “He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,” she told Vogue. “[But] let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.” She went on to claim Russell was intimidated by her success. “At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness.’ He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour,” she said.