‘Bachelor’ Star Tia Booth & Fiancé Taylor Mock Welcome A Baby Boy

Bachelor In Paradise alum Tia Booth, 31, gave birth to a sweet baby boy on Dec. 6 and took to Instagram to share the moment. “Hi buddy,” Tia could be heard gushing in the audio clip. “Oh my god! He’s so cute.” The proud new mom and her fiancé, Taylor Mock, also revealed the baby’s name on the post. “Tatum Booth Mock,” the clip was captioned, along with his birthtime. “12/6/22 6:13 am,” Tia added. The couple also wrote that it was the, “Best day” of their lives.

Upon posting the adorable audio clip, many of the TV personality’s 1.3 million followers took to the comments section to congratulate her. “Best sound in the whole world I’m sooooo happy for you!!!!!!!”, one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “SO EXCITED for y’all and, my word, he’s SO BEAUTIFUL!!!!!!!!!!!!” Even her Bachelor friend Colton Underwood, 30, took to the comments to wish his friend well. “congrats momma!”, he wrote, along with a series of red heart emojis.

Just three days before giving birth to baby Tatum, Tia took to Instagram to share a few polaroid photos from her “last date night” before his arrival. “Last official date night before our boy is here& I had contractions the whole time (not in labor-just Braxton Hicks) can’t wait to use our little camera to take alll [sic] the pics of him,” she captioned the sweet post. The then-expecting momma bear posed in long sleeve by her Christmas Tree with Taylor and was pictured smiling from ear-to-ear.

And earlier, on Nov. 27, Tia captioned an adorable family photo by saying soon the photos would include a baby. “This time next month we’ll have a baby in our family pics can’t wait to see what he looks like& soak in that new baby smell!”, the brunette beauty wrote. Tatum’s birth comes six months after Tia announced her pregnancy via Instagram on June 20.

In the beautiful black-and-white photo, the 30-year-old revealed she was simultaneously excited and sad for the current “season” of her life. “This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration,” Tia wrote. “While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this.” She also wished her pops a “Happy heavenly Father’s Day” along with a “Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day” to Taylor.

At the time of her pregnancy announcement, Tia also dished that she was a bit overwhelmed about the pregnancy, as she and Taylor had only gotten engaged just two months prior. “I’m trying to plan the wedding of my dreams. At this point, I was still trying to get married within six months to do it this fall. So I just could not believe it,” she said on Bachelor Nation’s Click Bait podcast at the time. “We weren’t trying to get pregnant, but we also weren’t trying very hard not to get pregnant.”