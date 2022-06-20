‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tia Booth Pregnant With Her First Child

Former The Bachelor star Tia Booth, 30, is pregnant with her first child. She shared Instagram photos, which can be seen HERE, of herself and her fiancé Taylor Mock, who lovingly cradled the mom-to-be’s baby bump. Tia announced the big news on Father’s Day (June 19) and also included a throwback photo of her late dad Kenny Booth, who passed away in February 2022. In her length caption, Tia explained that she has bittersweet feelings about being pregnant following her father’s death.

“This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far,” Tia wrote. “I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration. While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do.”

Tia went on to say that having a baby while still mourning the loss of her dad “proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever🤍.” Fellow Bachelor alums Lauren Luyendyk, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Becca Kufrin all congratulated Tia on her pregnancy, as did her fans.

View Related Gallery 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 Cast: Meet The 32 Men Vying For Gabby & Rachel's Hearts THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY THE BACHELORETTE - ABC’s "The Bachelorette" stars Aven. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Tia appeared on Arie Luyendyk‘s season of The Bachelor, followed by two stints on Bachelor in Paradise. She started dating Taylor last year and they got engaged in April 2022 during Bachelor Live On Stage in Atlanta. Taylor proposed to Tia on the stage and she was absolutely shocked, but she happily accepted.

“Never been more shocked or sure in my life,” Tia wrote in her post-engagement Instagram post, which included a video of the moment Taylor got down on one knee. “I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!” she added.