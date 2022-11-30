Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Reunite & Talk Possibility Of ‘Mean Girls 2’

Mean Girls as a musical? Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried just can’t get over their iconic 2004 cult hit, but the duo agree a sequel would have to be done in the right way. The former costars discussed the possibility of revisiting their roles of Cady and Karen in a new Interview magazine conversation. “I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway,” Amanda, 36 said, to which Lindsay responded, “That would be really fun.” “Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?” said the Les Miserables star, 36, said. “I don’t know,” Lindsay, also 36, replied. “I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.”

Amanda agreed that it would “just be completely different” as a musical. Still, Amanda seemed to have hope that Mean Girls could be revived. “Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy,” she said. “She’ll get around to it. Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults.” Lindsay added that it’s “fun to have certain memories that we can’t share with anyone else,” and noted that “everyone’s still the same.”

The duo also touched on what a great experience making the movie was. “That was my first movie,” Amanda noted. “You were in the middle of the whole thing and you created a really fun vibe. I didn’t know how good it was going to be.” “I had a feeling, just because you don’t always have that much fun making movies and I knew it was going to show through,” replied Lindsay. “But I never realized what it would be, still today.”

Lindsay is currently enjoying married life with her new husband Bader Shammas and basking in the glow of a comeback triggered by her new movie Falling For Christmas. And a source told us recently that another sequel could be on the horizon for the former teen queen. A source told us earlier this month that Lindsay and former Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, have discussed a potential sequel to the 2003 comedy.

“[Lindsay and Jamie Lee] are certain that they are going to make this happen and they have a ton of incredibly talented and willing people around them who are extremely determined to get this project off the ground and in the works,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a Nov 12 report. “They already have a plot developed and are talking with several different studios and producers who are all extremely interested.”