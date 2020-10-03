Tina Fey Doesn’t Think ‘Mean Girls’ Couple Cady & Aaron Would ‘End Up Together’ After High School

The cast of Tina Fey’s iconic 2004 flick ‘Mean Girls’ have reunited in an effort to encourage fans to vote in the upcoming Presidential election.

Get in losers, we’re going to vote! The cast of Mean Girls reunited on October 3 — otherwise known as “Mean Girls day” — more than 16 years after the iconic early 2000s flick was released. Star Lindsay Lohan, writer Tina Fey and the rest of the cast connected via video chat in an effort to encourage fans to vote in the November election. They also dished on some of the secrets from the set, and what they think the characters are up to now. “I think they’re Facebook friends,” Tina said, when asked by moderator Katie Couric whether she thinks Cady Heron and love interest Aaron Samuels stayed together.

The former Saturday Night Live star added, “I don’t think they ended up together. I wouldn’t want a pair of characters who met in high school to end up together — I hope they lived a little more than that.” Lindsay also opened up about the casting process, and why she was actually more interested in playing Regina George — a role that ultimately went to Rachel McAdams. “I really wanted to play Regina, because I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kind of like a weirdo in it and I was like, ‘Oh I want to do a movie where I get to be pretty and dress pretty’,” she explained.

“The more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Cady and her sensitivity and just the trapeze of emotions that she goes through and everything that she explores through the character,” Lindsay said, adding, “Between the movie I had done before and Mean Girls, I had gone back to regular school and it was a really weird transition for me. I was kind of like an outcast so I really related to it.”

Katie shared the full video to her Instagram page, explaining that they reunited in the hopes more young people would register to vote. “Something fun for this tumultuous time. Thanks to all of you, we reached our goal with @headcountorg to get over 5,000 voter activations!” she wrote in the caption. “To celebrate that – Tina Fey and I got the whole gang back together for a Mean Girls Reunion! PS: It’s exactly 1 month from election day so please please make sure you are registered and have a plan to #vote on November 3rd – it’s so important!”