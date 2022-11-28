‘RHODC’ Star Catherine Ommanney Claims She Had Alleged Affair With A 21-Year-Old Prince Harry

Catherine Ommanney may have an even bigger claim to fame than her former gig on The Real Housewives of Washington D.C.! The reality star, now 50, detailed alleged former encounters with Prince Harry, now 38, in stunning new comments to The Sun. “We had some mutual friends in the property business and he introduced himself,” she said in the interview, which was published on November 26. “Harry was wearing an Australian-style hat that made me laugh, so I asked him, ‘What are you doing looking like a twat in that?’ I don’t think he was used to people taking the mickey, and once we started talking, it was like there was no one else was in the room.”

Catherine claims she was 34 at the time, and Harry was 21. According to the Bravo network alum, they met at Art Bar in London in May of 2006. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for comment but had not recieved a response by the time of publication. Catherine reportedly told the outlet that she was opening up because she didn’t believe the encounters would make it into his to-be-released memoir, titled Spare. “I doubt I will be in Harry’s book, as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother of two,” she said. “It’s just not the done thing.”

The blonde bombshell also said they went to a pal’s house, and Harry made her a bacon sandwich, after which they “wrestled.” “We started play fighting and I think we were wrestling on and off for about 15 minutes when I told him I needed to go home,” she said. “It was then that he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life.”

Catherine also claimed the attraction was real. “Without being arrogant, I think we both quite fancied each other even though he was way too young for me,” she told the outlet. “If he wasn’t a royal and was maybe 10 years older, he would be my perfect man.” “Man,” however, is apparently a relative term — Catherine also said she nicknamed the Prince “Baby” because he fancied lollipops.

Harry went on to marry Meghan Markle, 41, in May of 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now have two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Catherine was married to photographer Charles Ommanney from 2008 to 2010.