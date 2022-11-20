Bebe Rexha Elevates The AMAs With Performance After Dressing Like Winona Ryder In ‘Beetlejuice’ On Red Carpet

Bebe Rexha, 33, is red hot on the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet! The “Meant to Be” hitmaker walked the carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20 in an over-the-top red ruffled gown that featured a flowing train and was cinched in with a thick black belt at the waist. The dress, which was also designed with large, poofy sleeves, appeared to resemble the wedding gown Winona Ryder‘s character of Lydia Deetz wore in 1988’s Beetlejuice, as seen in the second picture below.

Bebe paired the voluminous dress with thigh-high red boots. She completed the look with some sparkling rings and styled her hair into a loose updo, allowing her bangs to frame her face beautifully. She posed on the carpet with a shining confidence as a several-foot-long train flowed beautifully behind her.

Bebe also sang with confidence as she performed her viral song with David Guetta, “I’m Good”, less than 30 minutes into the jam-packed awards show. She looked like a pop star from another galaxy in black liquid leggings and a metallic bodysuit that had a futuristic vibe, as seen below. She elevated her look with black graphic eyeliner, which Dove Cameron rocked on the red carpet earlier in the night.

The song “I’m Good” has put Bebe, who is known for several energetic club mixes such as 2013’s “Take Me Home” and 2016’s “In the Name of Love”, back on the map for many young music fans. “I’m Good” has an uplifting story, as it started off as a 2017 demo by Bebe and the world-renowned DJ, 54. The latter played it at his 2017 Ultra Music Festival set, and a snippet of the demo became wildly popular on TikTok this year, convincing Bebe and David to get back into the studio and complete the song.

“We didn’t have much time. I went into the studio, and I literally had, like, four or five hours to do everything I needed to do,” Bebe recalled to Elite Daily on Nov. 15 of the recording process. “That was really stressful because I’m a perfectionist, a Virgo, so that was hard. We did what we had to do.”

Related Link Related: Wizkid: 5 Things About The International Superstar Performing For The First Time At The AMAs

“It’s crazy, because you just never know what people want,” she also noted about the song’s success in an October episode of Billboard‘s Pop Shop podcast. “Everybody was going crazy and being like, ‘We want this song! Why can’t we find it?’ And I was hitting up David [saying], ‘David, people really want this record! We should just put it out!’ At this point, it’s viral on TikTok, and people are asking for it. Let’s just give the people what they want. Let’s not judge it for what it is, and just put it out. It’s just a great, fun record.”

Although Bebe is not nominated for an award this year at the AMAs, she is no stranger to the show. She performed her 2020 single “Baby I’m Jealous” at the AMAs with Doja Cat, who won Best New Artist, in 2020.

The “The Way I Are” hitmaker turned heads on the carpet of the 2022 MTV EMAs exactly a week ago with an eccentric royal blue dress that featured abstract paneling that surrounded her neck, served as a backdrop for her head, and wrapped around her front in a leaf-life shape, as seen here. She paired a blue velvet catsuit with boots to complete the bold look. At the show, she took home a trophy for Best Collab with David Guetta for “I’m Good”.