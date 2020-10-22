‘Beetlejuice’ Then & Now: See Winona Ryder & More 32 Years After The Spooky Classic

‘Beetlejuice’ is one of those movies that you have to watch every single year around Halloween. The Tim Burton film is still a classic after 32 years. Take a look at the iconic cast members then and now.

Beetlejuice was released in 1988 and became an instant Halloween classic. The Tim Burton film follows recently deceased couple Adam and Barbara, who cross paths with Betelgeuse, an obnoxious but hilarious poltergeist from the Netherworld. When a new family moves into Adam and Barbara’s home, they hire Betelgeuse to scare them off.

The film was a critical and commercial success. Beetlejuice later won the Academy Award for Best Makeup. The cast included some of the most talented actors in Hollywood. Take a look at the cast then and now after 32 years.

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder, 48, starred as Lydia Deetz. The same year that Beetlejuice came out, Winona also starred in Heathers, which became one of her most memorable movies. She teamed up with Tim Burton again for Edward Scissorhands in 1990. She dated her co-star Johnny Depp from 1989 to 1993. Winona received two consecutive Academy Award nominations for her roles in The Age of Innocence and Little Women. She also starred in films like Reality Bites, The Crucible, and Girl, Interrupted.

In 2001, Winona was arrested on shoplifting charges. She was sentenced to 3 years probation, community service, fines, restitution, and counseling. Despite her legal troubles, Winona continued to have a solid career. She starred in Black Swan, The Dilemma, Frankenweenie, and more. One of her biggest roles to date is playing Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, which is currently filming season 4. She starred in the HBO miniseries The Plot Against America in 2020.

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton, 69, starred as the titular Beetlejuice. He starred in Tim Burton’s Batman one year after Beetlejuice and returned for the sequel, Batman Returns, in 1992. He’s starred in a number of films over the years, including Much Ado About Nothing, The Other Guys, The Founder, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spotlight, and The Trial of Chicago 7. He was nominated for an Oscar in 2015 for his performance in Birdman. He won the Golden Globe in 2015 for Best Actor — Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

The actor will star in the Hulu limited series Dopesick, which will be released in 2021. He’s also set to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash standalone movie in 2022.

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin, 62, starred as Adam Maitland in Beetlejuice. The role sparked a long and successful career for Alec. His most notable movies include The Hunt for Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Departed, The Aviator, multiple Mission: Impossible movies, and more. He earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Cooler. Alec starred in the TV series 30 Rock from 2006 to 2013 and won 2 Emmys, 3 Golden Globes, and more for his work. Alex is also the current host of Match Game and plays Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. He won an Emmy for his performance in the sketch comedy series in 2017. His next role is in the Peacock series Dr. Death.

The actor was married to Kim Basinger from 1993 to 2002. They have a daughter, Ireland Baldwin. He married Hilaria Thomas in 2012. They have 5 children together. Their latest, a boy, was born in Sept. 2020.

Geena Davis

Geena Davis, 64, starred as Barbara Maitland in Beetlejuice. The same year as the hit film, Geena starred in The Accidental Tourist, which earned her an Oscar nomination. She was nominated again for an Oscar for her performance in the 1991 classic Thelma & Louise. She went on to star in A League of Their Own, The Long Kiss Goodnight, and more. Geena took a bit of an acting break but returned to the big screen to star in the Stuart Little franchise. She starred in the TV series Commander in Chief, playing the first female president of the United States. The role earned her a Golden Globe.

She’s had the recurring role of Dr. Herman on Grey’s Anatomy since 2014. She also starred in the first season of The Exorcist. Her latest role was in the Netflix series GLOW.

Catherine O’Hara

Catherine O’Hara, 66, starred as Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice. This was just the start of her working relationship with Tim Burton. She also voiced roles in his films The Nightmare Before Christmas and Frankenweenie. She’s appeared in many Christopher Guest films, including Waiting for Guffman, Best In Show, A Mighty Wind, and more. Catherine notably played Kevin McAllister’s mom in the first two Home Alone movies.

She is now widely recognized for playing Moira Rose in the TV series Schitt’s Creek from 2015 to 2020. She won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2020 for her performance.

Jeffrey Jones

Jeffrey Jones, 74, starred as Charles Deetz in Beetlejuice. He collaborated with director Tim Burton again in the films Ed Wood and Sleepy Hollow. He reunited with his Beetlejuice co-star Alec Baldwin in the 1990 film The Hunt for Red October. Jeffrey also notably played Thomas Putnam in the 1996 film The Crucible. Jeffrey’s biggest television role was playing A.W. Merrick in the HBO series Deadwood from 2004 to 2006. His latest role was in 2019 in Deadwood: The Movie.

Jeffrey was arrested in 2002 for possession of child pornography and later pleaded no contest to a charge of soliciting a minor. The misdemeanor charge of possession of child pornography was dropped. He was sentenced to 5 years probation, counseling, and had to register as a sex offender. He was arrested twice for failing to update his sex offender status in 2004 and 2010.