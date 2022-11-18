Jhene Aiko Gives Birth To 1st Child With Big Sean: See Photos

Congratulations to Jhene Aiko and Big Sean! The couple welcomed their baby boy on Nov. 8, 2022. The pair announced that they’d had their son in series of photos and statement posted to Instagram, however, 10 days later on Nov. 18. “11/08/22…Noah Hasani,” she wrote, sharing his name. “after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came…my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she also said, alongside images of the birthing experience as well as cute photos of the newborn sleeping! In one particular image, little Noah was also seen grabbing a finger (presumably, his dad’s). The new addition makes Jhene’s daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, with ex O’Ryan a big sister. Noah is Sean’s first child.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean welcome their baby boy 💙 #NoahHasani pic.twitter.com/Atm1qPJtWj — The Hip Hop Agenda® (@TheHHAgenda1) November 18, 2022

Sean and Jhene have been dating on-and-off since 2016. While the pair teased that an engagement was “in the works” in 2020, Jhene’s pregnancy was revealed when she was seen out and about with her baby bump visible in July. Shortly after the pregnancy was revealed, Jhene and Sean made a formal announcement with a series of stunning maternity photos on Instagram, where the rapper posed shirtless and cradled her stomach.

The couple were clearly very excited to meet their son, and their fans are surely happy that their little one is finally here! The couple announced the baby’s sex during a concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The pair asked the crowd if they wanted to know what they were having, and after a number of cheers, they told them that they were expecting a baby boy.

Jhene and Sean also held their baby shower on Sunday, October 16, with a special celebration, where the Chilombo singer was absolutely radiant in a stunning white dress. She shared a number of different looks on her Instagram, including a few shots of her and Sean, where he sported a matching white suit, as they held hands. Jhene thanked friends for their support. “So thankful for all of our beautiful friends and family who came out to shower our baby with love. What a perfect day it was. We love you so,so much,” she wrote under a video from the special day.

Sean also posted the baby shower photos and showed that he was incredibly excited for the pair to welcome their baby. “Nothing more creative than creating a creation,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. It seems like the news of Jhene being pregnant made the rapper nostalgic, and he had shared a photo of himself rubbing his girlfriend’s baby bump during a visit to his hometown of Detroit in August. He’s clearly excited to be a dad and share his experiences with his son. “I got a chance to show Jhené n our family my roots (my old house, grandma’s house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense. Can’t wait for our lil one to get here n see this,” he wrote in one post.