Jhene Aiko Gives Birth To 1st Child With Big Sean: See Photos

The R&B artist and rapper announced that they'd welcomed their son, after going public with their pregnancy back in July. This is the 2nd child for Jhene, and her first with Sean.

By:
November 18, 2022 5:37PM EST
big sean, jhene aiko
View gallery
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Christian Dior show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 22 Jan 2018
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Father-to-be and rapper, Big Sean is the perfect gentleman as he is seen escorting his very pregnant girlfriend Jhene Aiko out of The Nice Guy. Jhene is radiating the pregnancy glow as she makes a fashionable exit donning a white maxi dress and gold heels. Pictured: Big Sean, Jhene Aiko BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jhene Aiko and Big Sean on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021. Musical talent pose on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards show in downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, California, United States - 14 Mar 2021
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Congratulations to Jhene Aiko and Big Sean! The couple welcomed their baby boy on Nov. 8, 2022. The pair announced that they’d had their son in series of photos and statement posted to Instagram, however, 10 days later on Nov. 18. “11/08/22…Noah Hasani,” she wrote, sharing his name. “after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came…my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she also said, alongside images of the birthing experience as well as cute photos of the newborn sleeping! In one particular image, little Noah was also seen grabbing a finger (presumably, his dad’s). The new addition makes Jhene’s daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, with ex O’Ryan a big sister. Noah is Sean’s first child.

Sean and Jhene have been dating on-and-off since 2016. While the pair teased that an engagement was “in the works” in 2020, Jhene’s pregnancy was revealed when she was seen out and about with her baby bump visible in July. Shortly after the pregnancy was revealed, Jhene and Sean made a formal announcement with a series of stunning maternity photos on Instagram, where the rapper posed shirtless and cradled her stomach.

The couple were clearly very excited to meet their son, and their fans are surely happy that their little one is finally here! The couple announced the baby’s sex during a concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The pair asked the crowd if they wanted to know what they were having, and after a number of cheers, they told them that they were expecting a baby boy.

Jhene and Sean also held their baby shower on Sunday, October 16, with a special celebration, where the Chilombo singer was absolutely radiant in a stunning white dress. She shared a number of different looks on her Instagram, including a few shots of her and Sean, where he sported a matching white suit, as they held hands. Jhene thanked friends for their support. “So thankful for all of our beautiful friends and family who came out to shower our baby with love. What a perfect day it was. We love you so,so much,” she wrote under a video from the special day.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko walk the red carpet at the Grammys together. (Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

Sean also posted the baby shower photos and showed that he was incredibly excited for the pair to welcome their baby. “Nothing more creative than creating a creation,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. It seems like the news of Jhene being pregnant made the rapper nostalgic, and he had shared a photo of himself rubbing his girlfriend’s baby bump during a visit to his hometown of Detroit in August. He’s clearly excited to be a dad and share his experiences with his son. “I got a chance to show Jhené n our family my roots (my old house, grandma’s house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense. Can’t wait for our lil one to get here n see this,” he wrote in one post.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad