Big Sean & Pregnant Jhené Aiko Strip Off Their Clothes For Sexy Maternity Photo

There’s no going back for Big Sean and Jhene Aiko! The comely couple, both 34, are documenting Jhene’s pregnancy, and that involves a jaw-dropping new nude maternity shoot! In pics posted jointly to both their Instagram accounts on July 21, the duo appeared alongside one another, stripped down as Sean looked at the camera, and Jhene looked lovingly down at her growing belly. They clasped hands in front of her stomach, with Jhene’s long hair flowing down her back and makeup flawlessly done. The pic appeared to be photoshopped to show light dramatically cracking out from her breasts, thighs, and stomach. You can see the pics HERE.

“Thankful For My family,” Sean commented on the ethereal photo, along with an additional comment of, “Tried to post this so many times,” alongside black heart and laughing emojis. Jhene’s 14.7M followers, and Sean’s 15.2M followers, went wild in the comments section. “Just fell to my knees at target,” one fan hilariously commented. “This baby is gonna be a masterpiece,” wrote another. “Ain ever been happier to see someone pregnant,” wrote a follower.

“Yessss King!” another fan reacted. “Congratulations! So happy for you guys! @bigsean.” “Absolutely beautiful that’s what real love is about that connection within,” wrote another. “I love y’all together!!! That baby is goin to b gorgeous,” commented a fan. While most reactions were postive, a few had a scolding vibe, with multiple posters commenting “put a ring on it,” and one writing, “Now it’s time for y’all to get married fr.”

The pregnancy surprised many when the couple first stepped out in Beverly Hills, with Jhene visibly showing a baby bump, in early July. It’s unclear how far along the singer is, or when her due date might be. Jhene and Sean have been together since 2016, and Sean once said in an April 2020 Instagram live chat that a wedding was, “in the works.” Still, no formal engagement announcement has been made, and aside from the maternity photo, no formal announcement has been made on the pregnancy, either.

One thing is confirmed: this musical duo is going to look good being parents.