Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Expecting 1st Baby Together: Bump Photos

Big Sean, 34, and Jhene Aiko, 34, had heads turning on Saturday, when they walked around Beverly Hills, CA and put the latter’s baby bump on full display for the first time. The reportedly pregnant singer wore a long form-fitting gray sleeveless with white sandals as she happily shopped with the rapper, who wore a white graphic t-shirt, tan pants, and green and white sneakers, in pics shared by TMZ. She had her curly hair pulled back into a low ponytail and accessorized with a necklace and bracelets as he added a black and white baseball cap to his look.

Since the couple, who have been together since 2016, have never publicly announced a pregnancy, the outing comes as quite the surprise to many. It’s not clear how far along Jhene is yet, but both she and Sean have previously talked about starting a family together. They’ve also talked about possibly getting married someday and the beauty once even asked the hunk, “Why don’t you marry me?,” in a 2020 public Instagram live chat, which can be seen below. “It’s in the works,” he responded, leading many fans to believe that an engagement was coming.

“It’s in the works” bitch my heart 😭😭 I love Jhené and big Sean pic.twitter.com/GU4HVVGZFg — 🥀 (@saltyrosaa) April 16, 2020

Although a secret engagement has yet to be confirmed, the baby news is enough to keep fans thrilled. Shortly after photos of Jhene’s baby bump made their way all over social media, fans quickly shared reactions in posts. “Congratulations to Jhene and Sean! So happy for them,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another shared a funny video of a person crying after being filled with good feelings.

The upcoming bundle of joy will be Jhene’s second child and Sean’s first. The doting mom already shares daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, with ex O’Ryan. Although she sometimes will share adorable photos of the teen on her Instagram, Jhene tends to keep her first child’s life generally private.

When they’re not working on their family together, Sean and Jhene are working on music together. The talented musicians teamed up on their album, Twenty88, which was released in 2016, around the same time they first started their romance. The album was successful, hitting the number five spot on the Billboard 200.