Big Sean & Pregnant Jhene Aiko Reveal The Sex Of Their Baby At Concert: Watch

Big Sean and a very pregnant Jhene Aiko gave their fans much more than just a killer set during their concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 13. The superstar couple, who have been dating on and off since 2016, revealed they are expecting a son! The announcement came in the middle of one of their duets, as Big Sean paused, rubbed Jhene’s belly and asked the crowd to “make some noise” for their “baby boy,” as seen in the video posted to Twitter, below.

JHENE BROUGHT OUT BIG SEAN😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yxETGNkRs8 — s e b a s (@yoboysebass) October 14, 2022

Rumors of the couple expecting started brewing when they stepped out in Beverly Hills in early July with Jhene, who is also a mom to a 13-year-old daughter Namiko Love with singer O’Ryan, visibly showing a baby bump. Although the Twenty88 collaborators never made an official announcement of a baby on the way, shortly after the outing, they shared a gorgeous, nude maternity shoot to their Instagram, with Jhene cradling her baby bump and Sean standing shirtless next to her in an out-of-this-world snap, as seen here.

All the way back in April of 2020, Big Sean and Aiko threw their fans in a tizzy by teasing an engagement during an online video chat session that was filled with flirting and compliments. “You look good!” Big Sean told Jhene, as she played it cool and responded, “Oh yeah? Why don’t you marry me?” The comments section exploded as soon as Big Sean answered, “It’s in the works. Don’t even trip.”

The cute back-and-forth came after they confirmed a March 2019 breakup after almost three years together. However, the couple slowly made their way back into each other’s lives as they began to collaborate. By New Year’s Eve, they were hinting at a romance once again, as they shared a selfie together on the holiday. Then, when Jhene released her album, Chilombo, in March 2020, Sean publicly congratulated her with a sweet shout out. “Congrats my baby you earned this one,” he wrote. “I love you, we all so proud!”