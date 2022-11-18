Jessica Simpson Poses With Mini-Me Daughter, Maxwell, 10, & Mom, Tina, 62, For Rare Photo

“With You” singer Jessica Simpson, 42, spent some much-needed family time on the set of HSN with her mom, Tina Simpson, 62, and her eldest daughter, Maxwell, 10, on Nov. 17. “Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!”, Jessica captioned the sweet Instagram snapshot. In the photo, the blonde beauty rocked a pair of black jeans, an oversized belt, chic cowboy booties, and a flannel top.

Her mini-me, Maxwell, also looked stylish with a cozy white sweatsuit that included a hoodie and loose-fitting pants. She completed her look with a long fuzzy teddy coat, and slippers that matched her grandma Tina’s. The 62-year-old looked as youthful as ever and matched with her daughter, as she rocked a pair of ripped black jeans, an oversized belt, a black blouse, and black slippers.

Many of Jess’ 6.1 million followers took to the comments section to praise how amazing Tina looked. “Your mom is aging backwards! She’s gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Jessica your mom looks amazing! She still has an incredible figure and just a youthful look!” Even Tina commented on the post herself to write about how much fun she had with her daughter and granddaughter. “What a blast this was with Maxwell ‘3 generations’ joining us! Never too young to teach them the importance of a good work ethic. My fav part of day was when she said ‘GiGi this is a lot of work!’ Haha mic drop! Thank you to @HSN and all the amazing customers for your support and love! Now how about those sofa slippers!”, the proud grandma penned.

The fun day of selling shoes on HSN comes just over a week after the The Price of Beauty star took to Instagram to share a video of her singing to block out people’s negative comments. “I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal. As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘you will never be good enough’. The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it,” the songstress’ caption read.

“After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general,” she went on. “We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you.” Her video was in response to many people’s criticism of her appearance during her Nov. 3 at-home tour of her three-year-old daughter, Birdie‘s, room for Pottery Barn. A plethora of Jessica’s fans took to the comments of that video to speculate on her weight, and her seemingly slurring her speech. But clearly, the hitmaker is not letting anyone’s negativity bring her down.