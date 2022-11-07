Jessica Simpson Fires Back After Criticism Of Her Pottery Barn Ad: ‘I Am Stable & Strong’

Jessica Simpson, 42, clapped back after the internet criticized the singer’s recently-released Pottery Barn video ad, where she appeared to be slurring her words while looking noticeably skinny. Jessica shared an Instagram video of herself singing along to her 2020 song “Party of One,” where she emphasized the line “I don’t give a f*ck about you.” The singer also wrote out a lengthy message in the Nov. 6 post and said she was “deeply” hurt by the online criticism she received.

“I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal,” Jessica began in her message. “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘you will never be good enough.’ ” The mom-of-three mentioned that she’s been sober for five years and has learned that she “can and always will get through it.”

Jessica continued, “I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people. After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general.”

The “With You” hitmaker admitted that she feels “anxious,” “insecure”, “angry”, and “defensive”, but found comfort by singing while staring at herself in the mirror to “understand” herself. “I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong,” she explained. “I am home.” Jessica implored her followers to live their dreams and never give up no matter what. “Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far,” she wrote. “Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine too.”

Jessica’s fans were concerned over the singer’s weight and speech in the Pottery Barn ad, where she gave a tour of her 3-year-old daughter Birdie‘s room. “Is she ok?” one fan asked, while another wrote, “something seems off…” One fan said that Jessica’s eyes look “sunken.” Fans also compared to Jessica to Britney Spears, who has similarly exhibited unusual behavior on social media.

Jessica used to struggle with alcoholism but got sober after Halloween 2017 when she was too intoxicated to help her children dress in their costumes. She detailed her battle with alcohol in her memoir Open Book. Jessica also opened up about her 100 pound weight loss journey on The Real earlier this year and said it required “determined patience” to lose the weight.