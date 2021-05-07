Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Birdie, 2, Rocks $540 Fendi Swimsuit In Adorable Photo

Jessica Simpson’s precious baby girl, Birdie Mae Johnson, was an adorable little ‘beach bird’ in a new post that the singer and actress shared to Instagram! See the cute photo.

Jessica Simpson‘s adorable youngster, Birdie Mae Johnson, looked so sweet in a new photo that the Open Book author, 40, posted to her Instagram account. In the May 7 snap, the newly-minted two-year-old was photographed standing by a fence near the beach on a beautiful sunny day.

The precious toddler slightly pursed her lips and looked so cute and sassy. She wore a pair of red and white shorts, sandals, and a glamorous one-piece Fendi swimsuit that retails for roughly $540, per Saks Fifth Avenue. “Beach Bird,” Jessica captioned the adorable photo, which you can see above!

There’s no denying that Birdie, who turned two years old in March, is basically her famous mom’s mini-me! Jessica loves to post photos with her youngest, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson. The mother-daughter duo often pose for cute, candid selfies, just like the one Jessica captured in January 2021, which you can see below.

On the occasion of Birdie’s second birthday, Jessica’s adorable little family came together to celebrate the toddler’s special day. Along with her husband and baby girl, Jessica’s eldest daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson, 9, and son Ace Knute Johnson, 7, posed for the pic and looked so much like their adoring mom. The little family looked so sweet while they posed together, and Jessica noted that her little girl’s day started off with a bang — and her favorite snack.

“We started Birdie’s birthday celebration the moment she woke up with her favorite breakfast…DONUTS,” Jessica wrote to begin the caption of her post, adding a donut and celebratory emoji. “I can’t believe my baby is 2.” Over the course of her time in the spotlight, Jessica has totally come into her own as a mom. She’s been so incredibly vulnerable about her experience navigating fame at a time when there was so much scrutiny on her. We cannot wait to see Jessica and her little ones continue to have fun and thrive!