Jessica Simpson Gives A Tour Of 3-Year-Old Daughter Birdie’s Bedroom In Sweet Video

Three years after the birth of her youngest child, Birdie, TV star Jessica Simpson, 42, let her 6.1 million Instagram followers take a look at her daughter’s posh bedroom for a collaboration with Pottery Barn. “‘I just really don’t think that there’s any risk you can’t take.’ – @jessicasimpson Take a sneak peek into the singer’s bold, playful room for 3-year-old daughter Birdie,” the caption of the video read. The blonde beauty rocked an animal print dress complete with a chic chunky belt, and gold bracelets for the at-home tour. She also opted to keep her long blonde locks down in loose natural waves while she also went barefoot for the comfortable, yet stylish, ensemble.

The mom-of-three commented on Pottery Barn’s style, calling it a classic, but modern design. “Pottery Barn is all-American, but it also has this fashion-forward thing going on,” Jessica said via the company’s Instagram Story. Birdie also made an adorable appearance in the promotional photos and video. The tot rocked a pair of striped overalls and a black long-sleeve shirt while twinning with her momma in a shoeless ensemble.

“I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme,” the 42-year-old said. “This really to me is Birdie’s personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson.” Jessica also noted that the luxurious child’s room was not only designed by Pottery Barn, but that she even added her own touches as well. Many of The Price of Beauty star’s followers took to the comments section to praise Jessica on the amazing bedroom. “Loving this room!”, one admirer wrote, while another added, “Oh my goodness how cute.”

Jessica’s home tour comes six months after she opened up about her 100 pound weight loss journey on The Real. “Well it took three years, I call it ‘determined patience’,” the actress told the daytime talk show hosts. “I believe in setting small goals for yourself, because in my life how I’ve done it,” she went on. “There’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like its impossible, so the small goals, for me, are what helped me achieve the main goal.” She also referenced the viral bikini-photo she posted on April 7, and said that fitting into that bikini was “never my main goal.”

When she shared the floral bikini photo, the star wrote about how proud she was of herself. “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work Determination Self Love I enjoyed a good proud cry today,” she captioned the post. Jessica is married to Eric Johnson, 43, and they share two other kids together, including, Maxwell, 10, and Ace, 9. She was previously married to reality TV star Nick Lachey, 48, from 2002 until their divorce in 2006.