Jessica Simpson Rocks A Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes After 100Lb. Weight Loss: Photo

Hot mama! Jessica Simpson shared a gorgeous new selfie from her vacation, rocking a bikini top with the jean shorts she once helped popularize (again): daisy dukes!

August 28, 2022 3:59PM EDT
Jessica Simpson has slipped back into her daisy dukes! The singer-turned-fashion designer, 42, stunned in a sexy selfie as she wore just a strapless orange bikini top and a pair of denim daisy duke shorts. Jessica snapped the photo from her recent vacation, and absolutely glowed in the Instagram photo which she posted on Saturday, Aug. 27 in front of a wood door with different color square window panes. “When you see a door this foxy ya take a selfie,” she joked in the caption.

The Texas native flashed a big smile for her cellphone camera, which also captured her stylish accessories. Jessica accented her beach-ready look with a pair of brown oversized sunglasses and plenty of layered jewelry, including gold hoop earrings with turquoise stones, as well as various necklaces with crystals and gold chains.

Jessica Simpson rocks daisy dukes in 2005’s ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ movie. (Everett Collection)

While daisy dukes — otherwise known as denim cut off shorts — are a generally classic style, Jessica is largely credited with popularizing them again in the 2000s. The “Sweetest Sin” singer infamously donned them in 2005’s re-boot film Dukes Of Hazzard, where she in fact played character Daisy Duke. Jesica once again wore the shorts in the music video for the cover of Nancy Sinatra‘s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’,” which is arguably the star’s most iconic look.

The mom-of-three has been looking seriously incredible since her dramatic 100 Lb. weight loss, also rocking some bikinis on the trip — including an on-trend brown one earlier this week. “Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini,” she joked, referencing the large belt and hat she added to her ensemble. “it is the little things that make me happy (finally, the @jessicasimpsonstyle Dany is in my fav color- LEOPARD),” she also said, shouting out the style and the brand.

Jessica has previously opened up about her weight loss journey, admitting that it was as much physical as it was spiritual. “I think it’s about setting small goals for yourself, and then eventually, the impossible is possible,” she said in April 2022. “I don’t really look at it as, like, a weight loss journey. I think it’s a journey of empowerment and self-love and acceptance….It’s one of those things [where] it’s, like, we all want what we can’t have. We all want the body type that we aren’t [and] that we can’t change. So it’s about accepting and loving ourselves for who we are.”

