Jessica Simpson, 42, Accessorizes Her Brown Bikini In Sexy New Vacation Photo

Image Credit: SplashNews

Jessica Simpson is making the most of her time on vacation, and she’s got the pics prove it! The former Newlyweds MTV personality took to Instagram on Thursday, August 25 to share a jaw-dropping bikini pic with designs from her own line. “Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini,” she captioned the pic, alongside a winking emoji. “It is the little things that make me happy.”

In the pic, the Dukes of Hazzard bombshell stook in front of a bed as she rocked a sunhat and brown bikini, accessorized with an amazing silver belt and several bracelets. Jess completed the look with sunglasses and coordinating statement platform heels, which she called out in the post, writing, “finally, the @jessicasimpsonstyle Dany is in my fav color- LEOPARD,” she wrote. She wore her iconic blonde hair in long, beachy waves, of course!

Jessica’s 6.1 million followers were there for the sizzling look and took to the comments section to gush. “LOVE this look! You rock it!” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Beautiful!!! Love the platforms. I own a few pairs of your shoes.” A third remarked, “Girl, you look amazing! Love your hippie chick style.”

The mother of three recently turned 42, and the enormously successful fashion designer took to Instagram in July to mark the occasion. “Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart,” she captioned a nighttime pic of her wearing a black cutout dress. “I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades,” Jess continued.

Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson (SplashNews)

“Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE. I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok 42 time to Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

