Jessica Simpson Wears Red Bikini On Trip With Kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, & Birdie, 3, At Lake Austin: Photos

Jessica Simpson rocked a red bikini while vacationing on the 4th of July! The singer, who just turned 42 on Sunday, July 10, was all similes in the bow halter top while going for a boat ride on Lake Austin in the new photos posted to her Instagram. Jessica was joined by her three kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, and husband Eric Johnson on the family getaway.

“The lake life,” she captioned the photo dump, which included several snaps from the fun summer day. Maxwell looked so grown up with her two braided hairstyle as she prepared to jump into the water, holding brother Ace’s hand for support! Meanwhile, little Birdie appeared to be camera shy as she snuggled up her dad, 42, hiding her face from view.

The clothing and shoe designer revealed that she returned to her home state of Texas for the holiday at the request of her kids in a previous post. “Our family had the best 4th of July week on Lake Austin,” she began the caption on another photo dump, shared July 9. “We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer trip and out of everywhere, they chose Texas to be with their cousins. It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week. Settled into summer feeling good,” she added.

View Related Gallery Jessica Simpson's Hottest Moments: Photos Of The Star's Best Looks Jessica Simpson JESSICA SIMPSON PERFORMING ON 'GOOD MORNING AMERICA', ABC STUDIOS, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 05 AUG 2005 Jessica Simpson at Create & Cultivate Los Angeles presented by Mastercard at Rolling Greens on in Los Angeles Mastercard Champions Women and Her Ideas at Create & Cultivate, Rolling Greens, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2020

I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!

Hard work

Determination

Self Love I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛 pic.twitter.com/ab44UCD8TY — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) April 7, 2022

Jessica has been frank about her weight struggles — revealing she gained and lost 100 Lbs. in a tweet earlier this year. The star revealed that “hard work” went into her gorgeous Spring Break selfie, where she modeled a paisley print pink bikini from her own brand. “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” she exclaimed. Her recipe for succcess? “Hard work…Determination…Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today,” she added in her inspirational and positive post.