Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Family Photo With Husband Eric Johnson & All 3 Kids In Honor of Summer

'Schools out for summer,' a glowing Jessica Simpson declared in the sweet family photo alongside kid Maxwell, 10, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3!

June 9, 2022 10:05PM EDT
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jessica Simpson and her kids are all ready for summer! The singer and fashion designer, 41, shared the cutest photo with daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace, 8, with husband Eric Johnson as she declared that school is officially “out” on Thursday, June 9. “School’s out for summer for #BIRDIEMAE,” she captioned the photo along with a sunshine emoji, shouting out her 3-year-old who was nestled into dad Eric’s arms!

Birdie looked so adorable in a purple tulle dress as she looked away from the camera, appearing shy. While Birdie wouldn’t yet be in Kindergarten, the toddler would likely be enrolled in pre-school with other children her age. Big sister Maxwell was the total opposite as she showed off her personality for the camera, posing front and center!

Max was looking so grown up as she flashed two peace signs at the camera, showing off her ombré colored blue hair styled into two french braids. The 10-year-old stayed cozy in a pastel yellow hoodie, while brother Ace was impossible to miss in a bright orange Nike t-shirt. The 8-year-old smiled wide as he snuggled up to mom Jessica, who was glowing under the natural sunlight!

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson and their three kids. (Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, the “Sweetest Sin” singer channeled the ’70s with an oval shaped pair of white sunglasses paired with a chunky black sweater and a tan colored skirt. Jessica is, of course, known for her relatable fashion sense with she parlayed into a billion dollar clothing empire with an emphasis on shoes. Jessica’s gorgeous mom Tina Ann Drew, 62, was also present for the photo — smiling right behind her daughter and grandkids.

Several fans commented on the cute photo (that racked up 11,000 likes in just hours) wishing the Johnson-Simpson clan a wonderful summer. “So fun!! Enjoy the summer yall!” one wrote. “Such a beautiful family,” another added, while a third wrote, “Looking beautiful Jessica.”

