Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell, 10, Is Almost As Tall As Her Mom Running Errands: Photo

Jessica Simpson's and her oldest daughter Maxwell, 10, ran errands after a basketball game on June 5.

June 5, 2022 6:17PM EDT
]Jessica Simpson and Maxwell Drew Johnson
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Looks like Jessica Simpson‘s daughter Maxwell is sprouting like a bean! While leaving Maxwell’s basketball game on June 5, the 10-year-old was almost as tall as her mother, who was sporting thick brown bedazzled heels.

Jessica Simpson and her daughter Maxwell (BACKGRID)

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer was also seen wearing an all-American yellow top, light beige sweater, and light wash blue skinny jeans. She wore her signature platinum locks in beachy waves while she held and oversized patterned handbag. A true athlete, Maxwell had her similar blonde hair back while she sported basketball shorts, black sneakers, and a white jersey while gripping a purple water bottle.

Maxwell’s height isn’t the only way she’s outgrowing her mother. In a 2021 interview with People, Jessica revealed that her eldest already has a bigger shoe size than her! “Maxwell has already grown out of my shoe size, so sadly she never got to wear the Jimmy Choos. I didn’t expect that or I would have turned my storage into her closet,” she said. Elaborating on Maxwell’s fashion sense, Jessica added “[Her] sense of fashion inspires me daily. She has a concrete perspective on what she likes and her mind cannot be changed when she has her heart set on a certain look.”

Clearly living her best life, the pop star’s eldest daughter even celebrated her birthday with the Kardashians earlier this year! Maxwell and Kim Kardashian‘s oldest child North West held an adorable party in the back of a pickup truck, with Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their daughter Penelope joining the fun. In a cute snapshot, Maxwell hugged a green stuffed animal with a giant grin on her face.

Maxwell and North appear to have a lot in common, as North was also seen leaving her basketball game with Kim in April of 2022. Both clearly fans of the game, it’s no surprise that the two get along. “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Jessica told US Weekly in an interview that same month. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world,”

