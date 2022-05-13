Jessica Simpson Looks Incredible In Tight Tank & Jeans After 100 Lb. Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson looked beautiful in a new photo enjoying some warm weather before the weekend on Friday, May 13. Jessica, 41, had a casual and comfortable-looking outfit, as she announced that she was getting some business done in her Instagram caption. “Denim Approval Meeting Attire,” she wrote, along with three jeans emojis.

Jessica’s signature blonde hair was styled with some curls. She rocked a brown tank-top under a jacket with a traditional, flower design, and a light pair of blue jeans. She carried a matching bag and wore a pair of open-toed heels as she posed for the picture. She accessorized with a huge pair of sunglasses and a light blue necklace. She also gave links to get the shades and the shoes from her online webstore in her Instagram Stories.

The fashion icon looked fab and ready for the weekend! Jessica has been open about her weight loss journey, where she dropped 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child Birdie, 3, in 2019. She opened up about gaining and losing weight on three occasions in an April tweet. She spoke about what the journey was like for her in an April interview with Us Weekly. “I was so proud of myself and I was proud of the resilience no matter what people say,” she said. “When you work really hard to look and feel the way that you do in a very happy moment, especially with your children, it is very empowering and it made me so emotional.”

Of course, losing 100 pounds is hard work. Jessica’s revealed that one of her big secrets has been making sure she gets lots of steps in throughout the day. She’s posted on her Instagram that she’ll wake up early before her kids and start getting them in. Her personal trainer Harley Pasternak also said that getting them in, whether it was walks with family or going on the treadmill, were key to the weight loss in an interview with Good Morning America.

Jessica’s celebrated much more than just her weight loss back in November. She wrote an emotional post to commemorate her fourth anniversary of getting sober. Jessica wrote about how far she’s come in the time since she stopped drinking. “I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free,” she wrote.