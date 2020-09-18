Jessica Simpson Rocks Just A White Bodysuit & Plaid Boots After Incredible 100Llb. Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson has somehow managed to enter her 40’s after three children looking even hotter than she did in her 20’s. Jess just rocked a leg-baring white bodysuit, showing off her hard-earned figure.



Jessica Simpson definitely has earned a spot on the list of celebrities who look more gorgeous as they age. The entrepreneur turned 40 in July, and her outfits ever since have gotten smaller and sexier. She donned a skin-tight mock-turtleneck sleeveless bodysuit to promote an appearance on the Home Shopping Network, and her figure and toned bare legs looked so amazing in the promotional photo for the Fall styles event.

Jess could be seen sitting on a plush green chain inside her Jessica Simpson Style L.A. showroom in the Sept. 17 Instagram photo. Her bodysuit hugged her flat tummy and tiny waist, and accentuated her famous bosom. The look is actually part of Jessica’s fashion brand, as she could be seen wearing the Lela top. While on her website it looked perfect with a pair of jeans, Jess went pants-free for the photo.

That meant that her perfectly toned legs were on full display. Her pins have become the singer’s most famed body party these days, thanks to the fact that she does an impressive 12,000 steps per day to stay in shape. That regimen helped her drop 100 pounds in six months after the birth of her daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in March 2019. Jess has kept up her rigorous fitness routine after reaching her post-baby weight goal, and the payoff sure shows in killer legs.

By going with a white top and bare, tanned legs, Jess also drew attention to her super stylish footwear. She could be seen wearing her namesake brand’s Kirlah Boot in patent plaid, which goes for $149 on her website. They are SO cute, as the boots are a feminine combat-boot style with silver rhinestones around the footwear’s’s front tips and glittery silver circle and square buckles where the straps come across the lace-up front. No wonder she didn’t want to hide this item under a pair of pants!

Jess’ sexy legs have had fans so impressed ever since she shared an Instagram photo on May 27, 2020. It showed off her incredible muscle tone following an early morning workout to “get my steps in,” before her three kids Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie woke up to start their day. Her Instagram followers were blown away by Jessica’s transformation and begged her for her leg workout secrets.

The designer then blew her own mind by slipping into a pair of True Religion jeans that she had been hanging on to, but hadn’t been able to fit into since 2006. On the eve of her July 10 40th birthday, Jessica decided to give them a try one more time, even though after having three children in her thirties, she hadn’t been able to slip back into them. But it turned out she got them up, on and buttoned! The now vintage jeans showed off that she was able to fit into the same pants on the verge of 40 that she used to last rock in her mid-20’s. Jess has since kept proving that that she can still kill it in short Daisy Dukes and skinny jeans, looking better than ever.