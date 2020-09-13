Jessica Simpson, 40, Slips Into Daisy Dukes After Dropping 100 Lbs. & She Looks Exactly Like 15 Years Ago

Jessica Simpson showed off her stunning figure in a classic look that included a yellow and white checkered top and a pair of Daisy Dukes, when posing in a new photo to promote her style collection.

Jessica Simpson, 40, is looking absolutely gorgeous in one of the latest pics for her Jessica Simpson Style collection! The singer modeled a “classic” look that included a yellow and white checkered short-sleeved top that was tied above the waist, a pair of figure-flattering Daisy Dukes, and tan platform shoes in a new photo the collection’s Instagram page shared on Sept. 12. Her 100 lb. weight loss was on full display as she posed in front of an open van with her thumbs in the pockets of her shorts and let her blonde tresses down and parted in the middle. Check out Jessica’s new pic HERE!

“Classic Jess! ☀️ Shop our end of summer faves! #JessicaSimpsonStyle,” the caption for the pic read. Jessica’s love of music was also represented in the pic by an acoustic guitar laying upright in the open door of the van behind her. Once the snapshot was shared, it didn’t take long for followers to compliment it.

“Fippin gorgeous,” one follower wrote while another called her “perfection”. “So beautiful! You look amazing girl!! Love you👍❤️,” a third follower gushed while a fourth pointed out that it “totally reminds me of your role in Duke Of Hazzard & your video These Boots Are Made For Walking.”

The look is definitely reminiscent of Jessica’s role as the famous Daisy Duke in the 2005 film The Dukes of Hazzard, which is loosely based on the popular television series that premiered in 1979. In the movie, she wore crop tops and the denim shorts that became known as Daisy Dukes (named after the character in the original television series) and even though it was filmed around 15 years ago, when compared to her latest photo, the blonde beauty doesn’t look like she’s aged a bit!

Since The Dukes of Hazzard‘s release, Jessica has proved she’s a fan of the stylish denim shorts on more than one occasion. The music video for her remake of Nancy Sinatra‘s 1966 tune “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'”, which her fan on Twitter also pointed out, has her wearing a pair of Daisy Dukes and brown cowboy boots. The song and video was created to coincide with The Dukes of Hazzard and proved once again that Jessica was the perfect choice for the role of Daisy Duke!