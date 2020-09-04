Jessica Simpson, 40, Slips Back Into A Pair Of Daisy Dukes After Losing 100 Lbs. Since Baby No. 3

Jessica Simpson has totally reclaimed her ‘Dukes of Hazard’ mid 2000’s body after losing a whopping 100 pounds following the birth of her third child. Now she can fit back into tiny Daisy Duke shorts.

Jessica Simpson is literally in the best shape of her life at age 40. After having three children — and gaining 100 pounds with daughter Birdie in 2019 — she’s able to fit into so much of her pre-motherhood wardrobe again. In a new campaign for her eponymous clothing brand, Jess slipped into tiny Daisy Dukes to show off her trim figure, toned legs, and thanks to a yellow and white checkered shirt tied above her waist, her super flat abs. You can see the photo here.

Jessica became the modern queen of Daisy Dukes when she rocked an impossibly small pair of the cutoff denim shorts for the 2005 film The Dukes of Hazzard, where she played Daisy. Of course that was well before she met and fell in love with husband Eric Johnson in May 2010. The couple went on to have three children, daughters Maxwell, 8, and Birdie, 1, and son Ace, 7. Fifteen years later Jess still looks as killer in the shorts as she did in the movie, but she has worked HARD to get back to that point.

Jess had joked in early 2019 about how big she was getting while pregnant with Birdie, so much that she ended up breaking a toilet seat by simply leaning against it. Birdie was a very healthy newborn when Jess gave birth on March 19, 2019, as she weighed in at 10 lbs., 13 oz. The petite singer is only 5’3″, so that was a whole lot of baby. Jessica later admitted she gained over 100 pounds during the pregnancy.

In Sept. 2019, Jess shared a photo wearing a fitted black dress, flaunting a tiny belted waist. Her six month body snap back was all the more impressive when she told fans in the caption, “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240). My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

That hard work included doing over 12,000 steps a day, and the cardio helped her drop the weight, as well as give her really sculpted legs. Jess impressed fans in a May 2020 Instagram post showing her in full sweat with muscular legs and abs visible in her tiny workout clothes, getting in her fitness routine before her kids got up for the day.

Not only is Jessica rocking Daisy Dukes again, she can fit into the same pair of jeans she wore around the time she filmed the movie. On the eve of her July 10 40th birthday, the entrepreneur tried on a pair of True Religion jeans that she’d kept for 14 years, but had yet been unable to fit back into them. After many attempts with no success, they slid right back on her trim figure like it was 2006 all over again.

Jess took a mirror selfie to share the moment with her Instagram followers. She wrote, “I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!). I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you.” She’s probably saying the same thing about her Daisy Dukes as well!