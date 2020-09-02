Jessica Simpson’s kids might still have to attend classes online, but she still got them dressed up for an adorable first day of school photo.

Every parent wants to have a first day of school photo for their kids, at least throughout elementary school grades before they become teens. Jessica Simpson, 40, has always been one to document her daughter Maxwell, 8, and son Ace, 7, on the day that they begin their new school year. For 2020 though, learning in Los Angeles is being done remotely due to COVID-19, so the 40-year-old entrepreneur had the children pose together at home on their first day of second and third grade.

Gone were her kids’ usual school uniforms, and instead Maxi could be seen in blue jean overall shorts with a colorful western-inspired green, pink, yellow and black jacket over it. She paired it with well-worn sneakers and wore her long blonde hair in one long braid down the side of her head.

Maxwell had her arm lovingly around her little brother. Ace at least look like he appeared like he was off to class, with a large black backpack over his shoulders. He even had his blonde hair styled with some spikes at the top. Ace was also casually dressed, with a blue and green tie-die sweatshirt and gold cargo shorts.

“First day of 2nd and 3rd grade for these two kiddos. Ace has a busted lip and Maxi has a busted chin. Finished the summer out strong #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE,” Jessica captioned the photo of her children. They appeared to be just outside the front door of the family home that they share with their dad and Jessica’s husband Eric Johnson, 40, and little sister Birdie, 1. Jess did not elaborate on how her kids’ sweet faces managed to get so banged up.

In years past Jessica has shared back to school photos of Maxwell and Ace in red and navy blue school uniforms. You can see how cute Maxi looked in hers in the photo above when she started kindergarten in 2017. But COVID-19 has caused Los Angeles public schools to continue with online learning this fall, and opening waivers for private schools aren’t being considered yet, so kids are taking their classes remotely. If it isn’t safe enough yet for L.A. County to reopen barbershops, salons, gyms and indoor dining because of the coronavirus transmission threat, just imagine what a school with hundreds of kids packed in would be like.