Jessica Simpson Cuddles Up To Daughter Maxi, 8, In The Pool & More Of Their Look-Alike Pics

Jessica Simpson and her 8-year-old daughter Maxwell enjoyed a day of swimming in the sun on August 2! The singer shared a cute pic with her mini-me, who was dressed in a full-on mermaid swimsuit!



Jessica Simpson and her eldest child Maxwell are the ultimate mother-daughter duo! The singer, 40, and her 8-year-old mini-me ended the weekend with a day in the pool, as seen in a new photo Jessica shared to Instagram on Sunday. “Me and Maximaid,” the mom of three captioned her post, adding the hashtag, “#MAXIDREW.”

In the summer snap, Jessica’s pictured holding Maxwell, who looks adorable in her blue and green swimsuit. The stylish two-piece included a halter tank with a tight, mermaid bottom that appeared to hug Maxi’s legs down to her feet. Meanwhile, the author, who wore her blonde locks in a ponytail, donned circular sunnies. Unfortunately, Jessica’s swimsuit wasn’t visible in the photo. Though, the fashion designer always chooses eye-catching pieces, whether on the red carpet or in the pool. — Take a look at more photos of Jessica and her lookalike daughter, below!

Jessica & Maxwell’s Silly Selfie

Jessica often shares photos with Maxwell, who she’s said is already reading her Open Book memoir. In fact, Maxi was on chapter 2 before she turned 8 in May. The duo loves to take selfies together, as seen in this silly snap of the pair.

Jessica & Maxwell Napping Together

Jessica and Maxi even look near identical when they’re snoozing alongside each other. In the above photo, the two, including the rest of their family, were all sick at the same time in November of 2019. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a nap after a long 10 days of battling “lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off,” Jessica said at the time.

Jessica & Maxwell Baking Together

When they’re feeling better, Jessica and Maxi love getting their hands dirty in the kitchen. They bond over baking sweet treats, as seen in this photo, which included some yummy apples. “I am thankful for the courage you have for others and feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude for providing me the freedom to cherish this simple, blessed moment today baking with my family,” Jessica wrote alongside the photo, which she posted to Instagram back in May.