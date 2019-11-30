See Pic
Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell, 7, Is Her Mom’s Twin In Stunning Family Thanksgiving Photo

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a rare family photo that showed her posing with her husband Eric Johnson and their three adorable look-alike kids, Maxwell, Ace, and baby Birdie.

Jessica Simpson sure has one good looking family! The 39-year-old songstress shared an adorable glimpse of her Thanksgiving get-together on Nov. 28 when she posted an Instagram photo with her husband Eric Johnson, 40, and their three kids, Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and eight-month-old Birdie. In the gorgeous photo, Jessica is happily posing with her brood and the children’s blondish hair and sweet smiles make it clear to see that they strongly resemble both of their parents! The party of five are all dressed to impress for the holiday in the snapshot and give off epic holiday card vibes.

“Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task, but we did it before the pajama change for the car ride home!! I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude. Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving! 🧡” Jessica captioned the epic photo.

Before her fun-loving Thanksgiving pic, Jessica shared a makeup-free photo of herself posing with Birdie on social media on Nov. 6. The mother-daughter duo smile at the camera in the black and white post as Jessica holds the tot and looks better than ever in a black outfit. “Baby Birdie is the cherry on top of my precious family,” the blonde beauty lovingly captioned the post.

It’s always great to see Jessica enjoying time with her family whenever she can, especially during the holidays. Now we can’t wait to see her Christmas photo!