Jessica Simpson Ditches Her Daisy Dukes For Tight Jeans On Hubby’s 41st B-Day & She Looks Just As Incredible

After rocking several photos in Daisy Dukes, 40-year-old Jessica Simpson is showing off how sexy she looks in skinny jeans following her 100 pound weight loss.

Jessica Simpson is feeling herself! She’s got her hottest body ever at age 40, and has been loving how her clothes fit her these days. After slipping into 14-year-old True Religion jeans on the eve of her July 10 birthday, Jess is now rocking skinny jeans in a photo celebrating her beloved husband Eric Johnson‘s 41st birthday on Sept. 14. Her legs looked so slim and trim, and the denim appeared painted onto Jess’ amazing pins. “Thank God ERIC JOHNSON was born this day 41yrs ago! Happy Birthday hubba hubba hubby of mine!!!” the mom of three wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo showing Eric holding his wife’s tiny waist from behind.

“Oh how I love you!!! When I was in my mommy’s belly God formed me and placed you in my heart. It took me 29yrs to discover my soulmate and colliding with your heart was our spiritual destiny,” Jessica gushed. She met Eric in May 2010 and the two fell fast for each other. The couple wed on July 5, 2014, after she had already given birth to their daughter Maxwell, 8, and son Ace, 7.

Fans can copy Jessica’s style from the photo, as she tagged that her jeans came from her own Jessica Simpson fashion brand, and her boots are also from her fashion line, as they are the Irella Platform Combat Boot in Black Floral Croc, which retail for $169. She really has the cutest footwear collection. Jess wore a black logo sweatshirt on top, promoting Eric’s new fitness brand Legendary Disciplines.

Jessica has been flaunting her figure in Daisy Dukes lately, but in the name of business as well as fashion. She posed in the denim cutoff short-shorts from her clothing collection that are part of her “end of summer faves.” In the photos, she also showed off her super tight abs in a yellow and white checkered top that she tied off high above her waistline.

The singer turned entrepreneur famously lost a whopping 100 pounds in six months following the March 2019 birth of her daughter Birdie Mae. Her exercise routine included doing 12,000 steps a day, and as a result her legs have never been so trim and muscular. Fans couldn’t believe her snapback when in Sept. 2019, Jess debuted an IG photo in a black dress, showing off her thin waist. Jessica revealed that she had tipped the scales at 240 pounds while pregnant with her 10 lb., 13 oz. daughter, and added, “So proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”